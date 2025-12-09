NHL imposes harsh punishment for Auston Matthews’ teammate after candid reaction during Maple Leafs-Lightning

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs knew this was coming. Following Bobby McMann’s high-stick hit against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety has responded with harsh supplementary discipline.

“Toronto’s Bobby McMann has been suspended for one game for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Oliver Bjorkstrand,” the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced through its X account.

As the NHL explained, there were two key points driving the decision behind the one-game suspension. On the one hand, there was the unquestionable fact that McMann committed an intentional high-sticking infraction.

On the other hand, balancing out the punishment was the fact that Toronto’s McMann has no history of past infractions. Thus, the Department of Player Safety determined the length of the suspension was appropriate.

Maple Leafs fans are not happy

Though a one-game suspension is not the end of the world, missing McMann does complicate Matthews and the rest of the Leafs as they look to build momentum in the 2025-26 NHL season. On that note, many fans in social media argued the penalty was exaggerated. Especially as McMann had already been assessed a match penalty during the game.

Some called for supplementary discipline to be passed down on Tampa Bay’s Gage Goncalves, who delivered a knee-on-knee hit during the game on defenseman Dakota Mermis. Goncalves was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Controversial precedent

Moreover, others moved the clock’s arms back in time, bringing up a high-sticking infraction committed by (then) New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba on (then) Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic. Back then, the NHL decided a $5,000 fine was sufficient for the Rangers captain, but no suspension was issued.

However, that incident took place during the 2023-24 campaign. Much has changed since, and the criteria have seemingly been different this time around. Still, the fanbase in Hogtown can’t help but believe they are receiving different treatment because of the Maple Leafs logo on the front of McCann’s jersey.

