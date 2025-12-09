MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and NY Mets reportedly target the same Brewers player

It’s rare for two teams from the same city to pursue the same player during the offseason. However, the New York Yankees and New York Mets frequently appear in rumors about various players available for the upcoming season. In this instance, reports have surfaced regarding a reliever from the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, both New York franchises have shown interest in Trevor Megill. “The Brewers are receiving inquiries from several teams about reliever Trevor Megill, including both the Mets and Yankees,” Sherman reported.

As both teams seek to strengthen their bullpen, acquiring Megill could be a significant boost for the New York franchises. The player is eligible for an arbitration-extension with the Brewers for two years. However, he has yet to decide on his plans for the upcoming season.

The teams must wait to see if the Brewers are willing to part with him, given the uncertainty surrounding his availability. In the previous regular season, Megill was a key player, making his first All-Star team, securing 30 saves, and posting a 2.49 ERA.

Trevor Megill #29 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates.

NY Yankees and NY Mets’ targeted players

Both New York City franchises are diligently seeking the best players to enhance their roster, including Megill. There is a list of players to whom both teams have reportedly been linked this offseason, with some already signed to different teams.

Potential targets for the New York Mets:

Pete Alonso

Cody Bellinger

Tarik Skubal

Joe Ryan

Alex Bregman

Edwin Diaz (already signed with the Dodgers)

Devin Williams (already signed by the Mets)

Robert Suarez

Tatsuya Imai

Potential targets for the New York Yankees:

Kyle Tucker

Cody Bellinger

Michael King

Munetaka Murakami

Kazuma Okamoto

Paul Goldschmidt

Brad Keller

