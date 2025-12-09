MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso’s agent provides update amid strong Red Sox interest

With the MLB Winter Meetings in full force, fans across the league are wondering where some of the best players will land. On that note, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman are among the most coveted talents in the free agency market. On that note, their agent, Scott Boras, issued a sincere message as the Boston Red Sox are linked to both stars.

After falling in the Wild Card round of the 2025 MLB Playoffs, the Red Sox know they must turn the tide in the upcoming campaign. On that note, retaining third baseman Bregman is an absolute must. Moreover, potentially adding Alonso to the mix could be just what separates the team from the rest of the American League.

When speaking to reporters in what’s become a frequent media availability during the Winter Meetings, agent Boras delivered a firm statement on both Bregman and Alonso, whose futures are still up in the air heading into the 2026 MLB season.

“Everyone is aware that Bregman is something special and different, other than his performance,” Boras admitted, via Mass Live. “You’re talking about one of the few regular everyday players that has eight consecutive postseason appearances.”

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox fields against the Baltimore Orioles.

Boras speaks on Alonso’s free agency options

In more ways than one, Alonso’s situation is looking a bit similar to last free agency. Virtually every team would like to add him to their rotation, but not many seem committed to handing the 31-year-old a long-term contract. Most organizations are drawing the line at a two-year deal for the star power hitter.

As many similarities as there are between Alonso’s free-agency decision this year and in 2024, Boras highlighted a key difference that truly changes where Alonso stands on his pending verdict.

“This is something where Pete’s really a true free agent,” Boras added. “Righthanded power is a commodity. A guy who can play on the dirt is a commodity. And of all the teams we’ve met with, not one doesn’t want Pete to play first base, I think because of his (ability to dig out low throws) and what he does.”

Scott Boras attending a game

Pete Alonso’s situation

Last year, Alonso was still under the Mets’ control, as the organization in Queens handed him a qualifying offer. Having compensation attached raised concerns for other teams and hindered the offers Alonso received. This time around, there’s none of that. Alonso is a free agent by the full definition of the word, and it’s up to him and agent Boras to decide where he will play in the 2026 MLB season.

Whether Alonso is returning to New York, bound for Boston, or up for a new destination remains to be seen. One thing is clear, though: all eyes in the MLB will monitor the situation with almost every team calling Boras to inquire about the star right-handed home-run machine.

