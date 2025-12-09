Browns lose two of Shedeur Sanders’ top offensive teammates for the rest of 2025 NFL season

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, the rookie will have to play the final games without two key offensive weapons by his side.

The Browns have not had a great 2025 NFL season. Despite their struggles, there is some good news, as Shedeur Sanders, whom they selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has shown promise and is proving his value to the team.

The quarterback has taken over as the starter for the remainder of the season. He is determined to finish the campaign on a strong note in order to keep the QB1 role in 2026.

Browns send two offensive players to injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns are already thinking about how to approach the 2026 season. While they no longer have playoff hopes, there are still areas they can work on this year to prepare for the future.

One key area is the offense. The defense remains solid and experienced, but the offense is now led by a rookie quarterback whom the Browns need to surround with more talent.

Unfortunately, two players who were expected to help Shedeur Sanders will not be available for the final stretch of the season. The Browns confirmed that two offensive weapons will miss the remainder of the year.

On Tuesday, Cleveland announced that center Ethan Pocic and running back Jerome Ford were placed on injured reserve. With only four games left in the 2025 season, neither will return this year.

While Ford had already lost the RB1 role to Quinshon Judkins, Ethan Pocic was the team’s starting center. Unfortunately, an Achilles injury has ended his participation for the season.