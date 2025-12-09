MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to defend their title in 2026, they’re dominating headlines due to the excitement surrounding their new roster additions. A rumored blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers suggests the team is aiming to make a significant impact this offseason.

According to KTLA’s David Pingalore, the Dodgers are negotiating a trade with the Tigers to acquire David Skubal. “The Dodgers are in talks on a potential mega trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Nothing done yet, but momentum is real… and this could heat up as soon as today,” Pingalore shared on his X account.

This potential acquisition could be a major boon for the Dodgers, as Skubal was one of the top relievers last season with the Tigers, playing a key role in their postseason achievement. His impressive performance was a critical factor in the Tigers’ contemplation of a World Series appearance last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Dodgers’ likely interest in Skubal, the fanbase is eagerly anticipating the next season, hopeful for another celebration in the 2026 MLB season. Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others in the pitching rotation, could potentially become Skubal’s teammates if the deal is finalized.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on.

Advertisement

Reported players the Dodgers are pursuing this offseason

The Dodgers are striving for an unprecedented three-peat in 2026. Despite having a star-studded and high-cost core, they are proactively seeking to address two critical needs: fortifying the bullpen and enhancing a corner outfield position.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid

Here is the list of players reportedly targeted by the Dodgers:

Kyle Tucker

Steven Kwan

Cody Bellinger

Tarik Skubal

Jarren Duran

Mike Yastrzemski

Advertisement

With these names in their sights, the Dodgers are looking to make a more significant impact in the 2026 MLB season. One of the crucial strategies is to secure another major addition, reminiscent of their acquisition of Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels two years ago, in hopes of clinching another World Series title.