Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers are reportedly in talks to make a “mega” blockbuster trade with the Tigers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are anticipated to be among the teams making a significant announcement about an offseason target, and a report suggests this development may involve the Detroit Tigers.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.
© Vaughn Ridley/Getty ImagesManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to defend their title in 2026, they’re dominating headlines due to the excitement surrounding their new roster additions. A rumored blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers suggests the team is aiming to make a significant impact this offseason.

According to KTLA’s David Pingalore, the Dodgers are negotiating a trade with the Tigers to acquire David Skubal. The Dodgers are in talks on a potential mega trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. Nothing done yet, but momentum is real… and this could heat up as soon as today,” Pingalore shared on his X account.

This potential acquisition could be a major boon for the Dodgers, as Skubal was one of the top relievers last season with the Tigers, playing a key role in their postseason achievement. His impressive performance was a critical factor in the Tigers’ contemplation of a World Series appearance last year.

Advertisement

With the Dodgers’ likely interest in Skubal, the fanbase is eagerly anticipating the next season, hopeful for another celebration in the 2026 MLB season. Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others in the pitching rotation, could potentially become Skubal’s teammates if the deal is finalized.

Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers looks on.

Advertisement

Reported players the Dodgers are pursuing this offseason

The Dodgers are striving for an unprecedented three-peat in 2026. Despite having a star-studded and high-cost core, they are proactively seeking to address two critical needs: fortifying the bullpen and enhancing a corner outfield position.

Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid

see also

Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid

Here is the list of players reportedly targeted by the Dodgers:

  • Kyle Tucker
  • Steven Kwan
  • Cody Bellinger
  • Tarik Skubal
  • Jarren Duran
  • Mike Yastrzemski
Advertisement

With these names in their sights, the Dodgers are looking to make a more significant impact in the 2026 MLB season. One of the crucial strategies is to secure another major addition, reminiscent of their acquisition of Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels two years ago, in hopes of clinching another World Series title.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NY Mets and Blue Jays lead chase for elite free-agent reliever after Díaz deal with Dodgers
MLB

NY Mets and Blue Jays lead chase for elite free-agent reliever after Díaz deal with Dodgers

Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid
MLB

Dodgers reportedly land elite closer to strengthen MLB three-peat bid

MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly interested in former key player from the Padres last season
MLB

MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly interested in former key player from the Padres last season

Bregman, Alonso's agent provides update amid strong Red Sox interest
MLB

Bregman, Alonso's agent provides update amid strong Red Sox interest

Better Collective Logo