Michael Malone on the radar of the North Carolina Tar Heels

The early elimination of the North Carolina Tar Heels in March Madness led to the dismissal of Hubert Davis. Looking ahead to next season, one of the candidates to replace him is none other than Michael Malone.

Pete Thamel, through his X account, reported UNC’s strong interest in securing the services of the former Nuggets head coach. There, he won an NBA championship in the 2022–23 season.

Throughout his NBA career, Malone has won a total of 510 games. Will he be the next leader of the Tar Heels for the upcoming season?

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A bitter end for North Carolina

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a stunning and early exit from the 2026 NCAA Tournament, collapsing in a shocking first-round loss to VCU. Despite holding a commanding 19-point lead during the game, the Tar Heels were unable to maintain their momentum, marking one of the most unexpected upsets in recent program history.

Head coach Hubert Davis.

More candidates emerge for UNC

While Michael Malone has emerged as the frontrunner, other high-profile candidates previously linked to the vacancy included Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, who recently signed a long-term extension, and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, whose championship pedigree at Florida made him a primary target.

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Other names mentioned during the search were T.J. Otzelberger of Iowa State and former Tar Heel Jerry Stackhouse, as the program specifically sought a leader capable of navigating the modern NIL and transfer portal landscape.

However, with Michigan’s Dusty May also withdrawing from consideration, the university appears to have pivoted decisively toward Malone’s NBA experience to lead the new era in Chapel Hill.