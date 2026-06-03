Maja Chwalinska’s profile: Age, height, career highlights, ranking and more

Maja Chwalinska spent years grinding through qualifying draws and lower-tier events before a stunning run changed the course of her career. Now, the Polish left-hander is drawing attention far beyond the WTA's most dedicated followers.

Maja Chwalinska arrived in Paris with little attention outside the most dedicated tennis circles. Ranked outside the top 100 and forced to battle through qualifying, the Polish left-hander was largely viewed as an outsider.

Instead, she has become one of the biggest stories of the 2026 French Open, putting together a remarkable run that has stunned the tennis world and introduced her name to a global audience.

She has spent years building her career away from the spotlight. Known for her crafty left-handed game, she developed as one of Poland’s most promising talents after reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal.

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How old is Maja Chwalinska?

Maja Chwalinska is 24 years old. She was born on October 11, 2001, in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, and has spent nearly a decade competing on the professional circuit. She first attracted international attention as a promising junior player.

Maja Chwalinska during the Women’s Singles quarter-final match on Day Eleven of the 2026 French Open (Source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

However, her path to the top level was far from straightforward. Injuries and mental health struggles interrupted her development, forcing her to step away from the sport for a period in 2021.

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Her breakthrough arrived in 2026 when she became one of the surprise stories of Roland Garros. At 24 years old, she reached her first Grand Slam semifinal after entering the tournament through qualifying.

How tall is Maja Chwalinska?

Maja Chwalinska is 5-foot-5 (1.64 meters) tall. Despite not possessing the physical stature of many top-ranked players, she has built her game around consistency, variety, and tactical intelligence.

The left-hander relies on court coverage, angles, and shot selection rather than overwhelming power. Her ability to adapt to different surfaces and conditions has helped her compete successfully against higher-ranked opponents.

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Who is Maja Chwalinska’s coach?

Maja Chwalinska is coached by Jaroslav Machovsky. The Czech coach has been part of her development as she worked her way up the rankings and established herself as a consistent presence on the professional tour.

Machovsky has helped her refine a game built around precision and tactical awareness. Under his guidance, she captured WTA 125 titles and steadily improved her results on both the ITF and WTA circuits.

Their partnership reached a new level in 2026 when she produced a stunning run to the French Open semifinals, a result that guaranteed the best ranking of her career and significantly increased her profile on the global tennis stage.

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How much prize money has Maja Chwalinska earned?

Maja Chwalinska had earned $841,000 in career prize money before the start of the 2026 French Open. However, her remarkable run to the semifinals in Paris has significantly increased that total. The WTA lists her prize money at $114,498.

Maja Chwalinska of Poland on Day Two of the 2026 French Open (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The prize money earned in Paris is a reflection of Roland Garros’ record-breaking 2026 purse. Official figures show that each semifinalist receives €750,000, one of the largest payouts in women’s tennis outside of winning a Grand Slam title.

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For Chwalinska, the financial impact is as significant as the sporting achievement. After years of competing primarily on lower-tier tours, her French Open breakthrough instantly changed the trajectory of her career.

What is Maja Chwalinska’s current ranking?

Maja Chwalinska is currently ranked No. 114 in the WTA singles rankings, but that number is set to change dramatically following her breakthrough performance at the 2026 French Open.

Her stunning run in Paris has guaranteed the biggest jump of her career. After advancing from the qualifying rounds to the semifinals, she secured enough ranking points to break into the Top 30 for the first time.

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Reuters reported that her quarterfinal victory over Anna Kalinskaya ensured she would leave Roland Garros ranked inside the world’s top 30, a remarkable rise for a player who began the tournament outside the Top 100.

The ranking surge represents a career-defining milestone. Before Roland Garros, she had never finished a season inside the Top 100 and had spent much of her career competing on the ITF and WTA 125 circuits.

Maja Chwalinska’s career highlights

Junior Grand Slam success: Chwalinska emerged as one of Poland’s most promising young players during her junior career. She reached the semifinals of the girls’ doubles competition at the 2017 Australian Open and later advanced to the doubles final at the 2017 French Open alongside fellow Polish player Iga Swiatek. Those results established her as one of the country’s top junior prospects.

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Representing Poland on the international stage: As a teenager, Chwalinska represented Poland in several international competitions, including the Junior Fed Cup. Competing alongside some of the nation’s top young talents, she helped strengthen Poland’s growing reputation as a force in women’s tennis.

Winning her first professional titles: After transitioning to the professional circuit, Chwalinska found success on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. She captured multiple singles and doubles titles, steadily improving her ranking and gaining valuable experience against seasoned professionals.

Overcoming injuries and personal struggles: One of the defining moments of Chwalinska’s career came away from the court. In 2021, she stepped back from professional tennis while dealing with injuries and mental health challenges, including depression. Her decision to openly discuss those struggles earned praise throughout the tennis community and made her eventual return even more inspiring.

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Capturing WTA 125 singles titles: Chwalinska’s breakthrough at higher-level events began on the WTA 125 circuit. She won the Florianópolis title in Brazil in 2024 and followed it up with another WTA 125 singles trophy in Montreux, Switzerland, in 2025. Those victories played a crucial role in her climb toward the Top 100.

Success in doubles competition: In addition to her singles achievements, Chwalinska has enjoyed a productive doubles career. She won several WTA 125 doubles titles, including tournaments in Buenos Aires and Florianópolis in 2024, as well as Antalya in 2025, showcasing her versatility across both disciplines.

Breaking into the world’s Top 100: Years of consistent results on the ITF and WTA 125 tours finally paid off when Chwalinska earned a place among the world’s top-ranked players. Reaching the Top 100 represented a major milestone and allowed her to compete more regularly in the sport’s biggest tournaments.

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Historic run to the 2026 French Open semifinals: The defining achievement of Chwalinska’s career came at Roland Garros in 2026. Starting in the qualifying draw, she won eight consecutive matches to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. Along the way, she defeated several higher-ranked opponents and became only the second woman in the Open Era to advance from qualifying to the French Open semifinals.

Securing a career-high ranking: Her unforgettable performance in Paris guaranteed the highest ranking of her career. After entering the tournament ranked No. 114 in the world, Chwalinska secured a place inside the WTA Top 30, completing one of the most remarkable ranking jumps of the 2026 season.

Becoming one of Poland’s top tennis stars: With her success at Roland Garros, Chwalinska joined a select group of Polish players to make a deep run at a Grand Slam. Her breakthrough elevated her profile internationally and cemented her status as one of the leading figures in Polish tennis alongside established stars such as Iga Swiatek.