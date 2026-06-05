Chicago announces fight is not over with Indiana to keep Bears and Caleb Williams in Illinois

The Chicago Bears’ decision to move forward with plans for a stadium development project in Hammond, Indiana has sparked immediate reactions from political leaders across Illinois. While the franchise appears increasingly serious about exploring a future outside the state, officials are making it clear that they have not given up hope of keeping the Bears in the state.

Following the team’s vote to advance the project, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker released a statement expressing frustration with the process while reiterating his desire to find a solution that keeps the franchise in the state.

“The Bears have built a storied legacy in Illinois for over 100 years but have spent the last six years, and especially the last few months, shifting their position on a stadium location. That has hindered their progress. Today appears to be another instance of that after Illinois leaders have been working with the Bears in good faith. Governor Pritzker has always been clear that he wants the Bears to stay in Illinois and still remains open to a sensible solution that protects taxpayers.”

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Chicago will try to convince Bears

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also responded to the Bears’ announcement and suggested that the vote should not be interpreted as a final decision. While acknowledging the significance of the development, he emphasized that several important steps remain before any relocation becomes official.

“Over the last several years the Bears have stated their intentions in multiple jurisdictions, today’s announcement is not surprising. It’s also not surprising that Bears officials have stated this vote does not mean a move to Hammond is a done deal. Without a final site selection, until we see shovels in the ground in Hammond, the City of Chicago will continue to engage in discussions grounded in the interests of our residents.”

The statements from Pritzker and Johnson reveal that Illinois leaders are still actively trying to keep the Bears in the state despite the franchise’s latest move. For now, the path toward Indiana appears more realistic than ever, but local officials are signaling that the battle over the Bears’ future home is far from finished.