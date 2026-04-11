Dan Hurley advises players not to declare early for the NBA Draft

The UConn Huskies’ loss in the NCAA March Madness final is now behind them, and Dan Hurley is focused on what’s next. The next big event? The 2026 NBA Draft.

When asked about the situation, the experienced coach revealed his stance. He made it clear that he is against players choosing to make the jump early in their careers, rather than continuing to develop further in college basketball.

“Unless it absolutely makes total sense for you to go and you know you’re a lottery pick guaranteed to go top 15-18, the biggest mistake you can make right now as a college basketball player is going to the draft too early,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show/The Field of 68.

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Which Huskies players declared for the upcoming Draft?

The UConn Huskies are preparing for a significant roster overhaul as several key players transition to the professional ranks following the 2025-26 season. Senior center Tarris Reed Jr., who ran out of eligibility after a dominant year averaging nearly 15 points and 9 rebounds, is a lock for the draft as a physical interior presence.

Dan Hurley and Tarris Reed Jr. #5.

He is joined by veteran forward Alex Karaban, a “winning” combo forward whose elite floor-spacing and perimeter shooting have him projected as a potential late first-round or early second-round pick. Additionally, freshman standout Braylon Mullins has emerged as a high-upside first-round prospect; the 6-foot-6 sharpshooter is expected to finalize his decision shortly, with many scouts viewing him as one of the premier movement shooters in the 2026 class.

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When and where is the next Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled to take place over two nights, with the first round on Wednesday, June 24, and the second round on Thursday, June 25. The event will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ahead of the draft, the NBA Draft Lottery will be held on May 10, followed by the Draft Combine from May 10–17, where top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and the UConn trio will be closely evaluated.