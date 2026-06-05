Haiti vs Peru LIVE: Wilson Isidor breaks the deadlock (1-0) International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Haiti face Peru in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Haiti face Peru in an international friendly match set to be played in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a fixture that will serve as an important test for both sides as they continue adjusting details ahead of their upcoming challenges. Game is underway!

[Watch Haiti vs Peru live in the USA on Fubo]

Haiti look to keep testing different options and measure their growth against a rival with a stronger international tradition. Also arrive into this match with confidence after a convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand.

Peru are already focused on the road toward the 2030 World Cup cycle, using matches like this as key opportunities to refine ideas and evaluate new players within the project.