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Haiti vs Peru LIVE: Wilson Isidor breaks the deadlock (1-0) International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Haiti face Peru in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Josué Casimir of Haiti and Youtun of Peru.
© Megan Briggs /Franco Arland /Getty ImagesJosué Casimir of Haiti and Youtun of Peru.

Haiti face Peru in an international friendly match set to be played in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a fixture that will serve as an important test for both sides as they continue adjusting details ahead of their upcoming challenges. Game is underway!

[Watch Haiti vs Peru live in the USA on Fubo]

Haiti look to keep testing different options and measure their growth against a rival with a stronger international tradition. Also arrive into this match with confidence after a convincing 4-0 win over New Zealand.

Peru are already focused on the road toward the 2030 World Cup cycle, using matches like this as key opportunities to refine ideas and evaluate new players within the project.

26' - Play resumes after cooling break (1-0)

Action is back underway after the cooling break. Haiti look to protect their advantage, while Peru continue searching for a way back into the match as the first half progresses.

24' - Cooling break (1-0)

The referee pauses play for a cooling break as players from both Haiti and Peru take a moment to hydrate and receive instructions from their coaching staffs before the action resumes.

22' - Peru search for an equalizer (1-0)

Peru continue pushing forward in search of the equalizer, but they appear more cautious after falling behind. The visitors are taking fewer risks in possession, aware of the threat Haiti can pose on the counterattack.

16' - GOOOOOOAL FOR HAITI! (1-0)

Haiti take the lead after a brilliant sequence that begins with their high pressure. Jeanricner Bellegarde wins possession from Andre Carrillo, the ball then falls to Louicius Deedson, who delivers an excellent assist for Wilson Isidor. The forward makes no mistake with the finish and puts Haiti in front.

10' - Haiti respond with attacking pressure (0-0)

Haiti push forward and begin creating danger in the attacking third. Ruben Providence and Louicius Deedson repeatedly deliver crosses into the box, looking for Frantzdy Pierrot or Wilson Isidor to get on the end of them and threaten Peru's defense.

5' - Peru threaten early, offside stops attack (0-0)

Peru establish their game quickly and take control of possession in the opening minutes. The visitors already look dangerous going forward, but the attack is halted when Jhonny Vidales is flagged offside after Jairo Velez attempts a through ball into space.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Haiti and Peru are underway in this international friendly in the United States as they continue their preparations for future competitions.

Haiti starting XI

Haiti will line up as follows: Johny Placide; Arcus Carlens, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Louicius Deedson, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Frantzdy Pierrot, Wilson Isidor.

Last meeting

Peru and Haiti last faced each other on June 4, 2016, during the group stage of the Copa America Centenario in the United States. Peru won the match 1-0, with a goal from Paolo Guerrero in the 61st minute.

Peru confirmed lineup

Peru will line up as follows: Pedro Gallese; Oliver Sonne, Renzo Garces, Alfonso Barco, Marcos Lopez; Erick Noriega, Andre Carrillo, Jairo Concha; Jairo Velez, Kenji Cabrera, Jhonny Vidales.

Start time and how to watch

Haiti vs Peru will get underway at 8:00 PM ET (PT: 5:00 PM)

Watch this international friendly match between Haiti and Peru live in the USA on FOX Deportes, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Haiti and Peru clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of this international friendly match!

Haiti face Peru in the United States in a fixture that serves as key preparation for both sides ahead of their upcoming international challenges and long-term development plans.

Stay with us for full live coverage, updates, and key moments from this encounter in the United States.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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