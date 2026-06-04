Mexico vs Serbia LIVE: Halftime! (2-1) International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Serbia in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for real-time action. Halftime!

Mexico face Serbia at Estadio Nemesio Diez in their final preparation match ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Javier Aguirre’s side will look to take advantage of home support as they aim to extend their unbeaten run, while Serbia, led by Veljko Paunovic, seek a positive result before turning their attention to future challenges. Halftime!

Mexico arrive with momentum after defeating Ghana 2-0 and Australia 1-0 thanks to a lone goal from Johan Vazquez. Those results extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, with four wins and two draws during that stretch. Aguirre’s project continues to gain strength as the World Cup approaches, and another strong performance would further boost confidence within the squad.

On the other side, Serbia enter the match looking to bounce back after a heavy 3-0 defeat against Cape Verde. The loss marked their third defeat in the last five games, a run that also includes two victories, the most recent being a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. Paunovic’s team will be eager to respond and finish this international window on a positive note.