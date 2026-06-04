Mexico vs Serbia LIVE: Halftime! (2-1) International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexicoface Serbia at Estadio Nemesio Diez in their final preparation match ahead of the2026 World Cup. Javier Aguirre’s side will look to take advantage of home support as they aim to extend their unbeaten run, while Serbia, led by Veljko Paunovic, seek a positive result before turning their attention to future challenges. Halftime!
Mexico arrive with momentum after defeating Ghana 2-0 and Australia 1-0 thanks to a lone goal from Johan Vazquez. Those results extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, with four wins and two draws during that stretch. Aguirre’s project continues to gain strength as the World Cup approaches, and another strong performance would further boost confidence within the squad.
On the other side, Serbia enter the match looking to bounce back after a heavy 3-0 defeat against Cape Verde. The loss marked their third defeat in the last five games, a run that also includes two victories, the most recent being a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. Paunovic’s team will be eager to respond and finish this international window on a positive note.
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45' - Halftime! (2-1)
The first half comes to an end at Estadio Nemesio Diez with Mexico holding a 2-1 lead over Serbia. After falling behind early, El Tri responded with a goal from Johan Vasquez before taking the lead through a late own goal, completing an eventful opening 45 minutes.
45+4' - OWN GOAL FOR SERBIA! (2-1)
Mexico take the lead dramatically after a major defensive error from Serbia. Stankovic plays the ball out wide to Bukinac, who attempts to return it to his goalkeeper, but the back pass is badly misplaced and rolls all the way into the net. A costly miscommunication between the defender and the goalkeeper results in an own goal and puts Mexico in front just before halftime.
45' - Four minutes added on (1-1)
The fourth official indicates that four minutes of stoppage time will be played at the end of the first half.
44' - Yellow card for Alvaro Fidalgo (1-1)
Alvaro Fidalgo goes into the referee's book after a hard challenge on Randjelovic.
40' - Match becomes fragmented after several fouls (1-1)
The pace of the game slows down as both teams commit a series of minor fouls in midfield. Play has been interrupted frequently over the last few minutes, making it difficult for either side to build sustained attacking momentum.
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34' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR MEXICO! (1-1)
Mexico find the equalizer from a well-worked corner kick. The set piece comes after a Brian Gutierrez shot earns a corner, and the midfielder stays involved by receiving a short pass near the flag before delivering a precise cross into the box. Johan Vasquez rises above the defense and powers a header into the net to bring Mexico level.
Mexico continue to press high and control possession as they search for a way back into the match. Most of their attacks have come down the right flank, but Roberto Alvarado has found it difficult to get past Bukinac, who has done a solid job in one-on-one situations.
25' - Play resumes (0-1)
The cooling break comes to an end and play is back underway at Estadio Nemesio Diez. Mexico continue searching for an equalizer, while Serbia look to protect their lead and threaten on the counterattack.
24' - Cooling break after Mexico chance (0-1)
The referee calls for a cooling break shortly after Mexico come close to finding an equalizer. Brian Gutierrez delivers a dangerous assist into the box, but Julian Quinones is unable to convert the opportunity from close range as El Tri continue to push for a response.
19' - GOOOOOOOAL FOR SERBIA! (0-1)
Serbia take the lead through Stanic. The forward gets on the end of a through ball and benefits from a miscommunication between Johan Vasquez and Jesus Gallardo. The loose ball falls kindly to Stanic in front of goal, and he keeps his composure to finish into the net and put Serbia ahead.
Dragojevic becomes the first player booked in the match after a hard challenge on Brian Gutierrez. The referee wastes no time reaching for the yellow card following the late tackle.
15' - Both teams increase the pressure (0-0)
Serbia push their lines higher and begin to make things difficult for Mexico in buildup play. However, both teams have struggled with simple passes in key areas of the field, preventing either side from establishing sustained possession. The pressure has been intense from both teams, but neither has been able to maintain control of the ball for long stretches.
9' - Mexico threaten with back-to-back chances (0-0)
Mexico create the best opportunity of the match so far. Brian Gutierrez gets on the end of a through ball inside the box and fires a shot that is saved by the goalkeeper. After recovering possession from the rebound, Roberto Alvarado delivers a cross into the area, where Julian Quinones rises for a header, but his effort is also kept out by the Serbian keeper.
5' - Mexico control possession early (0-0)
Mexico take control of the match in the opening minutes, enjoying most of the possession and dictating the tempo through midfield. Erik Lira and Alvaro Fidalgo have been key to the early dominance, helping El Tri move the ball comfortably and keep Serbia on the defensive.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
The referee blows the whistle and the international friendly between Mexico and Serbia is underway at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
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Teams on the field for the national anthems
Mexico and Serbia are now on the field as the national anthems are set to begin. Kickoff is just moments away at Estadio Nemesio Diez.
Serbia's latest results
These are Serbia's most recent results ahead of their friendly match against Mexico:
Cape Verde 3-0 Serbia
Serbia 2-1 Saudi Arabia
Spain 3-0 Serbia
Serbia 2-1 Latvia
England 2-0 Serbia
Mexico starting lineup
Mexico will line up as follows: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.
Serbia confirmed lineup
Serbia will line up as follows: F.Stankovic; Simic, Dragojevic, A. Stankovic, Randelovic; Erakovic, Stulic, Lucic; Stanic, Bukinac, Durdevic.
Mexico's latest results
These are Mexico's most recent results in their friendly matches ahead of their debut at the 2026 World Cup:
Mexico 1-0 Australia
Mexico 2-0 Ghana
Mexico 1-1 Belgium
Mexico 0-0 Portugal
Mexico 4-0 Iceland
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Mexico vs Serbia head-to-head history
The most recent meeting between Mexico and Serbia took place on November 11, 2011, in Queretaro, where Mexico earned a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Carlos Salcido and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.
According to records from the Mexican Soccer Federation, Mexico's biggest win over the former Yugoslavia came in February 1977, when El Tri cruised to a 5-1 victory in Leon.
Start time and how to watch
Mexico vs Serbia will get underway at 10:00 PM ET (PT: 7:00 PM)
Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.