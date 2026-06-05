Odell Beckham Jr. reveals his dream scenario in return to NY Giants

Odell Beckham Jr. is back with the New York Giants, but the veteran wide receiver is not returning simply for nostalgia. Beckham made it clear that his focus is on accomplishing the one thing that eluded him during his first stint with the franchise: winning a Super Bowl.

The former Pro Bowler recently opened up about what would constitute the perfect outcome for his second chapter in New York. Unsurprisingly, his answer had little to do with individual statistics and everything to do with team success.

“I think play well and win the Super Bowl. That’s the best case. That’s what you want to do. All I ever wanted to do for this place was win. I never wanted to leave here. I hate losing. That’s all I want to do now. We all want to win that Super Bowl.”

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Will Odell Beckham Jr. play for Giants in 2026?

Odell Beckham Jr. will play for the Giants in 2026, but there is an important caveat. Beckham still needs to earn his place on the roster, and there are no guarantees that head coach John Harbaugh will keep him if younger or more productive options emerge during training camp.

The Giants suddenly have plenty of competition at wide receiver. Malik Nabers is working his way back from injury, Malachi Fields arrives as a promising rookie, and veterans such as Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Braxton Berrios, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are also fighting for targets and roster spots.

Beckham understands the challenge ahead, but his focus remains unchanged. Whether he ultimately secures a roster spot or not, OBJ has made one thing clear: his objective is helping the Giants chase a Super Bowl title. “That’s the goal, but it takes a lot to do that. I’ve been there before. I’m just trying to be whatever I can for this team and be the best version of myself.”