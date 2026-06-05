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Paraguay vs Nicaragua LIVE: Lineups confirmed! International friendly before 2026 World Cup

Paraguay and Nicaragua meet in an international friendly as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Follow the minute-by-minute action live.

Paraguay face Nicaragua in an International friendly.
© Franco Arland-Raul Sifuentes/Getty ImagesParaguay face Nicaragua in an International friendly.

Paraguay and Nicaragua meet this Friday at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción in an international friendly as both countries continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the Paraguayans secured qualification through the CONMEBOL qualifiers, the Nicaraguans fell short in the Concacaf qualification process and will use the match as an opportunity to test themselves against World Cup opposition.

The Paraguayans, led by Gustavo Alfaro, booked their return to the World Cup for the first time since South Africa 2010 after finishing sixth in the South American standings. Key players such as Julio Enciso, Miguel Almirón, and Diego Gómez are expected to play important roles as Paraguay fine-tunes its squad before traveling to North America.

The Nicaraguans arrive after a scoreless draw against South Africa and will look to build confidence against one of South America’s most competitive teams. Jonathan Moncada, Jasson Coronel, and Oliver Orozco headline a squad aiming to produce a strong performance. Paraguay won the most recent meeting between the countries 2-0 in June 2023, with goals from Miguel Almiron and Fabian Balbuena.

Nicaragua Lineup Confirmed

Nicaragua’s starting XI: Adonis Pineda; Joab Gutiérrez, Justing Cano, Ebert Martínez, Anyelo Velásquez; Jefferson Rivera, Jason Coronel (C), Jacob Montes, Jonathan Moncada; Raheem Cole, Jorge García.

Paraguay Lineup Confirmed

Paraguay’s starting XI: Roberto Fernández; Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez (C), Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Andrés Cubas, Alejandro R. Gamarra, Diego Gómez; Julio Enciso, Miguel Almirón, Antonio Sanabria.

Both teams warming up

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Defensores del Chaco, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.

Head to Head

Paraguay and Nicaragua have faced each other once in their history, with Paraguay winning 2–0 in a friendly played on June 18, 2023. That match saw goals from Miguel Almirón and Fabián Balbuena, giving Paraguay the edge in the head‑to‑head record.

Record:

  • Paraguay — 1 Win

  • Draws — 0

  • Nicaragua — 0 Wins

Today’s venue

Today’s action takes place at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, a historic stadium with a capacity of 42,354 spectators. It provides a classic Paraguayan setting as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Today’s Referees

The match will be officiated by an international crew led by a U.S. referee, appointed to oversee this friendly in Asunción.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Armando Villarreal (USA)

  • Assistant Referees: Nicholas Uranga (USA), Cory Richardson (USA)

  • Fourth Official: Rubiel Vásquez (USA)

Kickoff time and where to watch!

The match between Paraguay and Nicaragua is scheduled to start at 3:15 PM ET at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay. In the United States, the international friendly will be streamed live on DAZN US.

Paraguay and Nicaragua clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Paraguay host Nicaragua in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup at Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Asunción, Paraguay.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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