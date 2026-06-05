NY Yankees’ Spencer Jones gets another opportunity after Aaron Judge injury update

Spencer Jones is set for another opportunity with the New York Yankees after Aaron Judge's injury. The top prospect looks to make an impact during an extended major-league role.

The New York Yankees are turning to one of their top prospects following Aaron Judge‘s injury setback. With Judge expected to miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his ribs, the organization is looking for internal solutions, and Spencer Jones appears set to receive another opportunity at the major-league level.

The move comes after Judge‘s diagnosis created an unexpected opening in Aaron Boone’s lineup. New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on X that the Yankees are expected to promote Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, writing: “Spencer Jones will be coming up for Yankees.” The promotion gives the 25-year-old outfielder a second chance to establish himself in the majors after a brief stint earlier this season.

For Jones, the call-up arrives at a critical moment. The former first-round pick has been one of the most productive hitters in Triple-A throughout the 2026 campaign, and the Yankees will now rely on him to help offset the absence of one of baseball’s biggest stars.

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Jones has another chance to make an impact

Jones’ first taste of the majors this season did not produce the results many Yankees fans envisioned. During his initial call-up, he hit .167 with four singles, three walks, two RBIs, and a stolen base while appearing in 10 games. His strikeout rate also became a concern, highlighting the adjustments he still needed to make against big-league pitching.

Spencer Jones #78 of the Yankees steps to the plate in his first major league at bat. John Fisher/Getty Images

Despite those struggles, the Yankees remain encouraged by the tools that made Jones one of the organization’s top prospects. Across 43 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he has posted 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a .949 OPS, continuing to demonstrate the power that has drawn comparisons to Judge throughout his development.

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Yankees need production while Aaron Judge recovers

The Yankees will need multiple players to step forward offensively. Jones now has a significant opportunity to prove he can contribute at the highest level and become a valuable part of the roster during an important stretch of the season.

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The organization also has alternatives available if Jones experiences another adjustment period. Players such as Max Schuemann and Amed Rosario provide outfield depth, while Jasson Dominguez is reportedly nearing a return after beginning his rehab assignment.

Still, the spotlight will be on Jones. The Yankees have entrusted one of their top prospects with a larger role at a time when the lineup needs reinforcements. The coming weeks could determine not only how much he helps New York during Judge’s absence but also how prominently he factors into the club’s long-term plans.