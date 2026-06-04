Spain vs Iraq LIVE: Halftime! International friendly before 2026 World Cup (1-1)

Spain and Iraq meet in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup as both countries finalize preparations, with the match currently tied 1‑1. Follow the minute‑by‑minute action live.

Spain and Iraq face off at Estadio Riazor in A Coruña in an international friendly as both countries continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match serves as one of the final opportunities for both national teams to evaluate their squads before the tournament begins later this month.

[Watch Spain vs Iraq in the USA on Fubo]

The Spaniards, led by manager Luis de la Fuente, enter the contest with ambitions of adding a second World Cup title to their trophy collection. This friendly will allow Spain to assess the fitness of several players dealing with minor injuries while also giving others a chance to strengthen their case for a starting role ahead of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Iraqis arrive looking to test themselves against one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Iraq secured a victory over Andorra in their most recent friendly and will rely on key players such as Aymen Hussein and Zidane Iqbal as they continue building momentum. The two countries have met only once before, with Spain earning a 1-0 victory at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup thanks to a goal from David Villa.