Spain vs Iraq LIVE: Halftime! International friendly before 2026 World Cup (1-1)

Spain and Iraq face off at Estadio Riazor in A Coruña in an international friendly as both countries continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match serves as one of the final opportunities for both national teams to evaluate their squads before the tournament begins later this month.
The Spaniards, led by manager Luis de la Fuente, enter the contest with ambitions of adding a second World Cup title to their trophy collection. This friendly will allow Spain to assess the fitness of several players dealing with minor injuries while also giving others a chance to strengthen their case for a starting role ahead of the tournament.
Meanwhile, the Iraqis arrive looking to test themselves against one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Iraq secured a victory over Andorra in their most recent friendly and will rely on key players such as Aymen Hussein and Zidane Iqbal as they continue building momentum. The two countries have met only once before, with Spain earning a 1-0 victory at the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup thanks to a goal from David Villa.
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First half stats
Possession: Spain 72%, Iraq 28%
Total Shots: Spain 7, Iraq 2
Shots on Target: Spain 4, Iraq 1
Corners: Spain 3, Iraq 0
Offsides: Spain 2, Iraq 1
HT — First half ends (1‑1)
The referee sends both teams to the break after an intense, back‑and‑forth first half. Spain created the clearer chances — including Ferran Torres off the crossbar and multiple attempts from Dani Olmo — but Iraq held firm and struck back through Merchas Doski to level the match.
44' – Another offside against Borja Iglesias (1‑1)
Borja Iglesias is flagged offside once again as he tries to latch onto a flick‑on from Ferran Torres.
43' – Al Hamadi flagged offside before the breakaway (1‑1)
Al Hamadi was about to go one‑on‑one with Joan García, but the assistant raised the flag for a very tight offside, stopping what could’ve been a huge chance for Iraq.
42' – Bayesh pulls his shot wide (1‑1)
Bayesh takes a chance from long range, but the Iraqi captain’s effort goes well wide of the far post.
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41' – Ferran Torres can’t find Dani Olmo (1‑1)
Ferran Torres tries to slip a ball into the heart of the box for Dani Olmo, but Iraq’s back line reads it well and intercepts the pass before it reaches the playmaker.
40' – Dani Olmo fires over the bar (1‑1)
Dani Olmo tries his luck again from inside the box, but this time his shot sails over the top and Spain’s push for the second goal comes up empty.
39' – Ferran Torres hits the crossbar! (1‑1)
Ferran Torres unleashes a powerful right‑footed strike from the edge of the box, forcing a brilliant save from Ahmed Basil. The ball clips the crossbar on its way out, so close to Spain’s second!
37' – Gavi booked (1‑1)
Gavi goes into the referee’s book at the 37‑minute mark after a tough challenge in midfield. It’s Spain’s second yellow of the match, showing how intense the duel has become.
34' – Baena’s header goes wide (1‑1)
Baena forces a tough header after a great cross from Grimaldo, but he can’t steer it on target and the chance drifts wide.
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31' – Marc Bernal gets Spain’s first yellow (1‑1)
Marc Bernal receives Spain’s first booking of the match after a clear shirt pull on Farji as Iraq tried to break through midfield.
28' – Dani Olmo denied by Basil (1‑1)
Dani Olmo almost restores the lead as he bursts into the box, but his shot is blocked by Ahmed Basil’s body, keeping Iraq level for now.
27' – Goal for Iraq! Merchas Doski levels it (1‑1)
Merchas Doski finds the equalizer for Iraq at the 27‑minute mark! A sharp finish that beats the Spanish defense and brings the match back to level terms.
🚨 MERCHAS DOSKI STUNS THE FAVORITES WITH AN UNEXPECTED EQUALIZER TO BRING IRAQ RIGHT BACK INTO THE MATCH!
14' – No one gets on the end of Baena’s cross (0‑0)
Álex Baena whipped in a quick, dangerous ball after pouncing on another loose touch inside the box, but no Spanish player was there to finish it. The chance fizzled out as the ball rolled harmlessly through the a
11' – Dani Olmo can’t get past his marker (0‑0)
Dani Olmo tried to cut inside after slipping into the box, but his move didn’t come off and the Iraqi defender held his ground to stop the play.
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10' – Gavi brought down (0‑0)
Gavi was fouled by Ali Jasim as he tried to win a loose ball in Spain’s half. La Roja keep the momentum as they restart play quickly.
7' – Grimaldo swings it in (0‑0)
Grimaldo delivered the corner from the left, but Ahmed Basil stayed alert and punched the ball away with confidence to clear the danger.
6' – Baena nearly opens the scoring (0‑0)
Spain’s No. 15 fired a low shot toward the far post inside the box. The ball slipped between Tahseen’s legs, forcing Ahmed Basil into a brilliant save as he stretched out a strong hand. It rolled out just inches wide.
6' – Spain try to build from the back (0‑0)
Spain attempt to construct the play from the back, moving the ball patiently through their defensive line, but Iraq step up in midfield and cut the sequence before La Roja can progress.
4' – Gavi tries a cross (0‑0)
Gavi looked to whip a ball into the Iraqi box, but Zaid Tahseen stepped in and cleared it solidly to deny any danger for Spain.
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3' – Baena can’t bring it down (0‑0)
Álex Baena tried to control a loose ball inside the Iraqi box, but it slipped away from him at the last moment. Iraq’s back line reacted quickly and cleared the danger.
1' – Spain look to take control (0‑0)
Spain look to take early control of the ball, circulating possession from the back and trying to set the tempo as Iraq sit deep in the opening minute at Riazor.
0' – GAME ON! (0‑0)
The international friendly between Spain and Iraq is underway at Riazor.
Players on the Pitch!
Both teams are lined up for the pre‑match protocol at Estadio Riazor. The atmosphere is building as Spain and Iraq prepare for kickoff.
Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Riazor, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.
Today’s Referees
The match will be officiated by a German crew, appointed to lead this international friendly at Riazor.
Full officiating team: Referee: Florian Badstübner (GER) Assistant Referees: Christof Günsch (GER), Sven Waschitzki‑Günther (GER) Fourth Official: Tobias Reichel (GER)
Today’s Venue
Today’s action takes place at Estadio Riazor in A Coruña, a historic stadium with a capacity of 34,611 spectators. It provides a classic Spanish setting as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Kickoff time and how to watch
The match between Spain and Iraq is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Estadio Riazor in A Coruña, Spain. In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Fubo and ViX, depending on your region.
Iraq Lineup Confirmed
Iraq’s starting XI: Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahsen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski; Amir Al‑Ammari, Zaid Ismail; Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Jassim, Marko Farji; Ali Al‑Hamadi.
— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 4, 2026
Spain vs Iraq clash in an international friendly
Welcome to our live blog! This time, the Spain host Iraq in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates of this matchup at Estadio Riazor in La Coruña.
Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer, fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. Bringing over 15 years of media experience, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NHL. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Before joining Bolavip, he gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team.