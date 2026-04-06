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Michigan’s latest basketball title completes a never-before-seen achievement

The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball delivered another major title for the school, capturing its second national championship and putting Michigan in a position no other Division I program has ever reached.

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship
© Patrick Smith/Getty ImagesThe Michigan Wolverines celebrate after defeating the UConn Huskies 69-63 in the National Championship

Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball didn’t just secure its second national championship, the program also helped elevate University of Michigan into a category no other Division I school has reached winning big tournaments.

Following the Wolverines’ latest title, RedditCFB noted on X: “Michigan is the first D1 school ever to win multiple National Championships in Football (1948, 1997, 2023), Baseball (1953, 1962), and Men’s Basketball (1989, 2026).”

However, the post left out another major piece of Michigan’s legacy. The school’s men’s ice hockey program has won nine national championships, more than any other Wolverine team, and remains one of the most successful in college sports, even though its last title came decades ago.

Developing story…

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Richard Tovar
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