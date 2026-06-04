Lionel Messi, Argentina face ‘curse’ as they will arrive at 2026 World Cup as FIFA ranking leaders

As if the recent curse on reigning champions wasn’t enough, Argentina will be under additional pressure in the 2026 World Cup, to which they will arrive as the best national team in the FIFA rankings.

Lionel Messi and Argentina know they are in for a steep challenge in the 2026 World Cup. Not only will Argentina defend their title in unprecedented conditions—this will be the biggest World Cup in tournament history—but they will have to go up against several “curses”. For a country that takes soccer and superstition seriously, it may all be a bad omen.

As stated by Argentine reporter Silvio Maverino of DirecTV Sports, Argentina climbed to first place in FIFA’s World Rankings following Spain’s 1-1 draw with Iraq. The fact France lost 2-1 against Cote d’Ivoire in an international friendly also helped La Albiceleste stay on top of the leaderboards.

While a remarkable feat, that’s also a burden for Argentina. In World Cup history, no national team that arrived at the tournament in first place in the FIFA rankings has ever won it. If Argentina wants to change the course of history, it has two options: either lose its upcoming friendlies and hope to slide down the rankings, or overcome a curse that has been standing for over 30 years.

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FIFA rankings introduction

The FIFA World Rankings were introduced in 1992, meaning the 2026 World Cup will be the ninth tournament to take place since the international standings system was introduced. Eight teams have tried their luck and failed.

Lionel Messi of Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions.

Perhaps Messi and Argentina can lift the curse while also slaying some other ghosts along the way. For example, La Albiceleste will vie to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion in over 60 years.

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Last back-to-back World Cup champion

No country has tasted glory in consecutive World Cups since Brazil went back-to-back in 1958 and 1962. The Canarinho went on to win a third title in four editions, as Brazil also conquered the 1970 World Cup. Aside from Brazil, only Italy has managed to win consecutive championships, doing so in 1934 and 1938, although both of those titles leave much room for speculation and controversy.

Since 1970, only Argentina, Brazil, and France—in 1990, 1998, and 2022, respectively—have reached the final in the next World Cup after becoming world champions. However, all three of them finished as runners-up while being the reigning champions.

Messi and Argentina will be facing each and every ounce of that weighty history in 2026. If they want to accomplish something no player or country has done since the time of Pele’s dominance, Argentina can’t be intimidated by the fact it is first in the FIFA World Rankings. After all, streaks are meant to be broken.

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