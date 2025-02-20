Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers has a four-word reaction to major injury scare

Paige Bueckers made history, but she also gave the fans a major scare. Fortunately, it seems like it's nothing to be worried about.

By Ernesto Cova

Paige Bueckers #5
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesPaige Bueckers #5

Paige Bueckers continues to make history. She scored 23 points in the 91-49 win over Seton Hall to pass WNBA legend Diana Taurasi and become No. 9 on UConn’s all-time scoring list.

Bueckers is one of the biggest sensations in all of college basketball. That’s also why everybody sounded off the alarms when she went to the locker room, hobbling after apparently hurting her knee.

She already has a torn ACL in her medical record, and she sprained that same knee earlier in the season. Fortunately, she was able to get back on the court after halftime, and she later took to social media to clear the air on her status.

Paige Bueckers claims to be ‘alright’ after knee injury scare

“I’m alright, I’m alright,” Bueckers responded on X when asked about her condition.

The Huskies are a deep team, and they’re far from a one-player show. Then again, as much as they have resources to get by without Bueckers, it would be a shame to see her go down.

This might be his final season in college before turning pro, and with all the talk about her being one of the few greats in program history without a national championship win, she will definitely push through everything to be on the court.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

