Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews voices very sincere confession on Bruins fans, TD Garden atmosphere

Ahead of arguably the biggest game of the NHL season, Team USA and Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews dropped a completely honest statement about the Boston Bruins fans at TD Garden.

Matthews is set to play the most pivotal game of his NHL career so far, in an arena where he’s accustomed to being booed when facing the Bruins with his Leafs. This time, however, he’ll be acclaimed by the home crowd.

Moreover, Canadian fans—many of whom root for the Maple Leafs—will be hoping Matthews has a quiet night on Thursday. Life’s a paradox sometimes, and on February 20, many of them will pack the stands at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As countless emotions run high for the players in this marquee matchup, Matthews dropped a bold admission—one that won’t be taken lightly by fans back in the Six, as the franchise player in Toronto showed praised for the historic enemies in Boston.

Auston Matthews #34 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills at T-Mobile Arena on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“[The atmosphere] is one of the best in the league,” Matthews said about TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins, per Scott McLaughlin on X. “It’ll be kind of nice to have the home crowd support in this building.”

Advertisement

see also Matthew Tkachuk, Brandon Hagel throw darts at each other ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada

NHL season on hold

Every kid who grows up playing hockey dreams of playing in the Stanley Cup Final and hoisting Lord Stanley at least once in their lifetime. However, representing their country and winning silverware under the watchful eyes of their nation is another major goal on every player’s to-do list.

Advertisement

On the eve of a paramount moment in his career, Team USA forward Jack Hughes made one thing clear about Auston Matthews and the rest of the team’s mentality.

Auston Matthews #34 of Team USA skates during the third period against Team Canada in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team USA defeated Team Canada 3-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You ask anyone in this room, [the NHL season] is on the back burner,” Hughes stated, via New Jersey Devils beat reporter Daniel Amoia. “We got Canada and the U.S. on Thursday. That’s all that matters right now.”