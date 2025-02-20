NCAAB News: Dawn Staley makes hard admission after humiliating loss to UConn

Dawn Staley is one of the best coaches in all of basketball. Then again, even the best of the best get outcoached at times, and that was the case in her latest outing vs. UConn.

The No. 6 Gamecocks failed to keep up with Geno Auriemma’s team. They shot 38% from the field and 18% from three en route to an 87-58 setback vs. the UConn Huskies.

Of course, that’s not what one would expect from a team with perennial championship aspirations. That’s why she can’t wait for her players to hit the court again.

Dawn Staley admits her team just needs another game

“We need a game. Get back to just playing our style of play and focusing on playing Gamecock women’s basketball style of play. It really is simple; we just got to apply it,” Staley said.

The legendary coach was hurt and disappointed after such a big loss. Nevertheless, she knows this isn’t the end of the world, and they just need to get back on track:

“You take a loss, you have a tendency to think that, everything’s broken. Everything’s not broken…This is a part of our journey. The journey last year didn’t have a blemish as far as a loss, but there were blemishes. They were just not in the form of a loss. We got to embrace the good, whatever our journey is we’re still in everything that we want to accomplish,” she added.

Despite the huge loss, the defending national champions are still one of the best teams in all of college basketball. They have a 23-3 record and are 11-1 in the SEC, so they should be just fine.