Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Dawn Staley makes hard admission after humiliating loss to UConn

SC Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley knows her team didn't look good vs. UConn, and they desperately need to bounce back.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Dawn Staley is one of the best coaches in all of basketball. Then again, even the best of the best get outcoached at times, and that was the case in her latest outing vs. UConn.

The No. 6 Gamecocks failed to keep up with Geno Auriemma’s team. They shot 38% from the field and 18% from three en route to an 87-58 setback vs. the UConn Huskies.

Of course, that’s not what one would expect from a team with perennial championship aspirations. That’s why she can’t wait for her players to hit the court again.

Advertisement

Dawn Staley admits her team just needs another game

We need a game. Get back to just playing our style of play and focusing on playing Gamecock women’s basketball style of play. It really is simple; we just got to apply it,” Staley said.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Advertisement

The legendary coach was hurt and disappointed after such a big loss. Nevertheless, she knows this isn’t the end of the world, and they just need to get back on track:

“You take a loss, you have a tendency to think that, everything’s broken. Everything’s not broken…This is a part of our journey. The journey last year didn’t have a blemish as far as a loss, but there were blemishes. They were just not in the form of a loss. We got to embrace the good, whatever our journey is we’re still in everything that we want to accomplish,” she added.

Advertisement
25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Despite the huge loss, the defending national champions are still one of the best teams in all of college basketball. They have a 23-3 record and are 11-1 in the SEC, so they should be just fine.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

    ALSO READ

    Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule
    Tennis

    Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule

    He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams
    Tennis

    He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams

    What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?
    NHL

    What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?

    Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers
    NFL

    Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers

    Better Collective Logo