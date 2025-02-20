Not Dibu Martinez: Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois names the three best goalkeepers nowadays

With accolades that include The Best FIFA Goalkeeper awards in 2023 and 2024, the Yashin Trophy in 2022 and 2024, as well as Golden Glove honors in the 2022 World Cup and Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024, Emiliano Martinez has been one of the most decorated goalkeepers in recent seasons. Yet, his name remains polarizing, and even among his peers, he often goes unmentioned.

The latest instance came during Thibaut Courtois’ interview with Rio Ferdinand on the FIVE podcast. When asked who he considers the best goalkeeper right now, the Real Madrid star listed three names, but Martinez wasn’t one of them.

“I always like to consider myself up there. But the thing with goalkeepers is, it depends on the moment, it depends on the season,” Courtois said. “I like Alisson, Maignan, and I think Oblak is playing at a high level again this year. Those three really stand out to me”.

Courtois shares his influences in goal

Ferdinand also asked Courtois about the goalkeepers who inspired him to take up the position. The Belgian star mentioned two legends of the game: Iker Casillas and Edwin van der Sar. Interestingly, Courtois followed in Casillas’ footsteps by becoming Real Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper, rather than Van der Sar’s path at Manchester United.

Thibaut Courtois is presented with the Yashin Trophy by Iker Casillas prior to a match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“I think I was 12 when I started playing in goal, and Casillas was the number one at Real Madrid. I started following the club and watching their games because of him,” Courtois recalled. “I also followed Manchester United because of Edwin van der Sar”,

Since joining Real Madrid in 2018, Courtois has racked up 267 appearances, winningtwo Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, three LaLiga titles, and a total of 14 trophies with the Spanish giants.

While he still has a long way to go to match Casillas’ legendary record of 725 appearances and 18 titles for Los Blancos, Courtois has firmly established himself as one of the club’s all-time greats.

Courtois praises Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone

Before his Real Madrid tenure, Courtois played 154 matches for Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014, where he developed under manager Diego Simeone. The Belgian offered high praise for his former coach, calling him a “special” manager who knows how to bring out the best in his players.

“His energy comes from his personality. He talks a lot with the team,” Courtois said. “I remember before a final against Real Madrid—Atleti hadn’t beaten them in like 12 years—he had a one-on-one talk with me and Mono Burgos. He said, ‘You’re the best, tomorrow you’ll kill it!’ And you go to bed thinking, ‘Wow!’ It stays with you”.

“He knew how to motivate us,” Courtois added. “He’s a special coach. I think he always finds a way to reinvent himself because he’s been there for so many years and still does great. I’d love to see him in another country, but I imagine he’s happy where he is”.