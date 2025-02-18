Matthew Tkachuk loses key teammate for Team USA’s matchup with Canada

Every NHL fan is counting down to puck drop on Thursday night as the USA and Canada face off in what might be the biggest game of the year—and it’s only February. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA received a tough blow, learning they’ll be without a key player against Canada’s star-studded roster.

Tkachuk missed the action during the Americans’ 2-1 loss against Sweden to close out the group stage. However, everybody on the roster is confident Tkachuk will be fully-healthy to suit up on Feb. 20 against the team from the north.

While Tkachuk’s presence is a major boost for Team USA—serving as the heart and soul of their gritty, hard-nosed lineup—the team will feel the impact of a key absence on defense, as one of Tkachuk’s pivotal teammates has been ruled out for Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Charlie McAvoy won’t play in Thursday’s 4 Nations Final, as he’s undergoing testing for what’s believed to be an infection related to an upper-body injury suffered during the event,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed on his X account.

Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA stands for the national anthem prior to the game against Team Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

McAvoy was sidelined during the Stars and Stripes’ loss to Tre Kronor, but there was hope in the locker room that he’d be ready for Thursday’s showdown. However, his injury led to an infection, officially ruling him out for the 4 Nations Final.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk sends bold admission ahead of game vs Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada

Impact player

McAvoy is a ruthless defender when he plays for the Boston Bruins, but as he earned the chance to represent his home country, the 27-year-old is willing to go the extra mile to help his team win.

Advertisement

During the USA’s first meeting with Canada, McAvoy put on a defensive clinic, capping it off with a highlight-reel body check on star Connor McDavid which turned the tide into the Americans’ favor.

“That also is a message-sending moment; probably one of the plays of the game,” Matthew Tkachuk admitted about McAvoy’s hit on McDavid. “They just scored a goal, the building was rocking and Charlie comes there and pops McDavid, like one of the hardest hits I’ve seen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Jake Sanderson will replace McAvoy on the lineup, and has already made something clear about the big shoes he’ll be filling in. “Charlie was a stud that game. I feel like it’s gonna be a physical game either way. Guys are gonna come out of their comfort zones,” Sanderson stated, per David Dwork from The Hockey News.

Advertisement

More than silverware

Tkachuk and Team USA will feel McAvoy’s absence when they face Canada at TD Garden, but they’ll look to turn that setback into motivation as they push to hoist the trophy by night’s end.

Advertisement

see also NHL icon Keith Tkachuk drops subtle warning at Canada about sons Matthew and Brady ahead of title game

While the 4 Nations championship is a nice addition to the résumé, the showdown between Canada and the USA is more about bragging rights. And on home soil, the red, white, and blue will do everything they can to avoid surrendering to their northern rivals.