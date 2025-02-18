Trending topics:
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk loses key teammate for Team USA’s matchup with Canada

Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA have learned very tough news as one key player on the lineup has been ruled out for the Championship Game against Canada.

By Federico O'donnell

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers walks to the dressing room prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on December 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
© Derek Cain/Getty ImagesMatthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers walks to the dressing room prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on December 12, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Every NHL fan is counting down to puck drop on Thursday night as the USA and Canada face off in what might be the biggest game of the year—and it’s only February. Ahead of the highly anticipated showdown, Matthew Tkachuk and Team USA received a tough blow, learning they’ll be without a key player against Canada’s star-studded roster.

Tkachuk missed the action during the Americans’ 2-1 loss against Sweden to close out the group stage. However, everybody on the roster is confident Tkachuk will be fully-healthy to suit up on Feb. 20 against the team from the north.

While Tkachuk’s presence is a major boost for Team USA—serving as the heart and soul of their gritty, hard-nosed lineup—the team will feel the impact of a key absence on defense, as one of Tkachuk’s pivotal teammates has been ruled out for Thursday.

Advertisement

Charlie McAvoy won’t play in Thursday’s 4 Nations Final, as he’s undergoing testing for what’s believed to be an infection related to an upper-body injury suffered during the event,” NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed on his X account.

Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA stands for the national anthem prior to the game against Team Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Charlie McAvoy #25 of Team USA stands for the national anthem prior to the game against Team Finland in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Advertisement

McAvoy was sidelined during the Stars and Stripes’ loss to Tre Kronor, but there was hope in the locker room that he’d be ready for Thursday’s showdown. However, his injury led to an infection, officially ruling him out for the 4 Nations Final.

NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk sends bold admission ahead of game vs Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada

see also

NHL News: Matthew Tkachuk sends bold admission ahead of game vs Sidney Crosby’s Team Canada

Impact player

McAvoy is a ruthless defender when he plays for the Boston Bruins, but as he earned the chance to represent his home country, the 27-year-old is willing to go the extra mile to help his team win.

Advertisement

During the USA’s first meeting with Canada, McAvoy put on a defensive clinic, capping it off with a highlight-reel body check on star Connor McDavid which turned the tide into the Americans’ favor.

“That also is a message-sending moment; probably one of the plays of the game,” Matthew Tkachuk admitted about McAvoy’s hit on McDavid. “They just scored a goal, the building was rocking and Charlie comes there and pops McDavid, like one of the hardest hits I’ve seen.”

Advertisement
Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Jake Sanderson will replace McAvoy on the lineup, and has already made something clear about the big shoes he’ll be filling in. Charlie was a stud that game. I feel like it’s gonna be a physical game either way. Guys are gonna come out of their comfort zones,” Sanderson stated, per David Dwork from The Hockey News.

Advertisement

More than silverware

Tkachuk and Team USA will feel McAvoy’s absence when they face Canada at TD Garden, but they’ll look to turn that setback into motivation as they push to hoist the trophy by night’s end.

NHL icon Keith Tkachuk drops subtle warning at Canada about sons Matthew and Brady ahead of title game

see also

NHL icon Keith Tkachuk drops subtle warning at Canada about sons Matthew and Brady ahead of title game

While the 4 Nations championship is a nice addition to the résumé, the showdown between Canada and the USA is more about bragging rights. And on home soil, the red, white, and blue will do everything they can to avoid surrendering to their northern rivals.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

Brad Marchand makes something clear to Bruins fans ahead of USA vs Canada at TD Garden
NHL

Brad Marchand makes something clear to Bruins fans ahead of USA vs Canada at TD Garden

Dave Roberts shares honest thoughts on Roki Sasaki's first bullpen session
MLB

Dave Roberts shares honest thoughts on Roki Sasaki's first bullpen session

Ben Simmons' salary: How much does the Clippers star earn?
NBA

Ben Simmons' salary: How much does the Clippers star earn?

Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new QB to replace Justin Fields and Russell Wilson
NFL

Mike Tomlin's Steelers set to sign new QB to replace Justin Fields and Russell Wilson

Better Collective Logo