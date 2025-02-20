NCAAB News: NBA star gushes after Dylan Harper puts up 34-point explosion in win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights needed a big win, and Dylan Harper was there to deliver. Once again, he proved why he’s likely to be the second-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Harper had arguably the best game of his college basketball career in the overtime win over Washington. He dominated with 34 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 9-of-18 shooting and 4-of-8 from three.

Needless to say, that kind of performance didn’t go unnoticed. It was so impressive that even a former Washington alumni and NBA player like Isaiah Thomas had to give him his flowers.

Isaiah Thomas admits he’s a fan of Dylan Harper

“Just being a hoop fan tonight that kid Dylan Harper got real HOOP game,” Thomas wrote on X.

He’s not the only NBA player to rave about the Rutgers star. Recently, LeBron James also tipped his hat to the young guard, who’s the son of one of his close friends, Ron Harper.

This win keeps the Scarlet Knights’ tournament hopes alive, but they will still face an uphill battle. Whatever the case, it won’t be much longer before we see Harper do his thing with the pros.