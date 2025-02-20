NCAAB News: UConn’s Dan Hurley makes huge personal announcement

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has become quite a popular man over the past three years. On top of leading the program to back-to-back national titles, he also made the rounds around the NBA.

Hurley infamously turned down the Los Angeles Lakers to return to campus. That’s not a common decision, but he’s proven that he’s not someone who does things the regular or easy way.

Now, the renowned head coach will give the fans a deeper look at his mindset and history. He recently announced that he would release a tell-all biography in the fall titled “Never Stop: Life, Leadership, and What It Takes to Be Great.”

Dan Hurley will release a book

“I’ve confronted a lot of obstacles and adversity on my journey from troubled college student to two-time national champ at UConn, and I’m proud to share those stories–along with my leadership philosophies and methods in building a winning team–in my upcoming book, ‘Never Stop.’” Hurley wrote. “Above all, I’m writing this to help people overcome and succeed. I hope you get a chance to read it.”

The biography will reportedly cover vast aspects of his personal life, including struggles with mental health, alcoholism, depression, and suicidal thoughts when he played at Seton Hall.

He will also share an in-depth look at his journey to the top of the college basketball coaching ranks, all the way from his days as an assistant coach at Rutgers to where he is nowadays.