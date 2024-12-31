NCAAB News: Alex Karaban makes shocking claim about Dan Hurley

Going away to college isn’t easy, and the college basketball scene can be very cruel. That’s particularly true now that the transfer portal can lead to some short-lived partnerships.

That hasn’t been the case with Alex Karaban and the UConn Huskies, however. He’s become a pivotal part of the program for three years now, helping them get a 77-14 record and back-to-back national championships.

Now, he’s leading the team with 16.5 points and 1.8 blocks per game. Nevertheless, after all these years under his tutelage, he believes his bond with coach Dan Hurley goes way beyond the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Karaban claims Dan Hurley is the most impactful person in his life

“He’s been the most impactful person in my life,” Karaban told AP. “He’s challenged me on and off the court, helping me develop habits like reading and meditating. Anytime I have a problem, I know I can turn to him.”

UConn coach Dan Hurley reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship game

Advertisement

It hasn’t always been easy, though. Karaban knows that his coach will hold him accountable when he doesn’t perform up to his usual level, but that has only made him respect him even more:

Advertisement

“After bad games, he’d be on me,” the Huskies star acknowledged. “But that’s how the best relationships are formed, through struggles and great moments.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, college basketball coaches aren’t only preparing their players to be great athletes but also successful human beings. Clearly, Hurley has done a great job here.