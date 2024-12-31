NCAAB News: Dylan Harper breaks internet with epic NIL-related Christmas gift

Dylan Harper isn’t going to stay at Rutgers for much longer. The talented guard has turned a lot of heads during his first — and likely only — season in college basketball.

Some believe he has a strong case to take down Duke star Cooper Flagg and his own teammate, Ace Bailey, to become the first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

However, it’s not just his play on the court that has been impressive. Recently, the son of NBA champion Ron Harper broke the internet by giving his teammates some sick customized jackets, making the most of his partnership with the Rutgers NIL Store.

Dylan Harper hooks up teammates with epic bomber jacket

“For the holidays, Dylan Harper gifted his teammates their own NIL bomber jackets! The embroidered NIL bombers are now available for every men’s and women’s basketball player at the Rutgers NIL Store. Preorder window closes Jan. 7,” the store wrote in a post.

Head coach Steve Pikiell of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights speaks with Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half of their game against the St. John’s Red Storm at Jersey Mike’s Arena on October 17, 2024 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Harper’s ties to the program run deep, as his older brother, Ron Harper Jr, was also a big star. Now, he’ll look to follow his old man’s steps and also win the ultimate glory with the pros.

He’s averaging well over 23 points per game, and with his meteoric rise as a young star, it won’t be long before those jackets go flying off the shells at campus.