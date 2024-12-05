NCAAB News: BYU's Egor Demin reveals how he became the best passer in college

It goes without saying that it’s not easy making it to the NBA. Notably, finding your niche is often the biggest adjustment, as players aren’t used to adapting their game or taking a back seat.

That’s one of the many intangibles scouts love about Egor Demin. Like several NBA stars before him, the Russian star had to develop some traits because of his physical limitations or profile.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the BYU guard, who’s averaging 7.1 assists per game and has been recognized as the best passer in college basketball, revealed how he came to develop that elite playmaking and court vision.

Egor Demin reveals how he improved his passing

“I just needed to try to predict what’s going to happen because I was not strong enough to just go through,” Demin told The Athletic. “I really needed to understand what this player is going to do. I just can’t go with my physicality because everybody was stronger than me.”

Egor Demin #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars dribbles the ball during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Rady Children’s Invitational at LionTree Arena on November 29, 2024 in La Jolla, California

He made history in Russia

Notably, Demin could’ve had a long career in Europe before deciding to head overseas and play in college. Even so, if only for a brief time, he knew he couldn’t pass on the chance to play for Real Madrid, especially considering he was the first Russian player to join their academy:

“For me and my family, just the name is really huge when Real Madrid is offering you,” Demin said. “There had never been a Russian in the academy. We could not say no to Real Madrid, one of the best programs in the world.”

Positionless basketball is the new trend, and having a tall combo guard who can pass the ball like Demin can be huge for any team picking in the top ten in the draft.