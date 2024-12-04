NCAAB News: NBA legend threatens Utah Jazz about drafting Rutgers star

We’re still months away from the 2025 NBA Draft, but with a month of the college basketball season in the books, the picture is starting to shape. Of course, Duke star Cooper Flagg still looks like the first-overall pick, but it all can change.

Notably, Rutgers freshman PG Dylan Harper is making big strides. He’s averaging almost 24 points and 4.5 assists per game, climbing the ladder as a potential challenger for the top spot.

With that in mind, former NBA champion Ron Harper — Dylan’s father — made it loud and clear that he doesn’t want his son to play for the Utah Jazz, who currently has one of the worst records in the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ron Harper doesn’t want his son in Utah

Harper claimed that “a trade would happen” if his son were to land in Utah. He reportedly turned down a trade to the Jazz when he was a player as well. Shortly after, after a social media frenzy, the former champion backpedaled and claimed that he was just joking:

Advertisement

Dylan Harper #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates defeating Notre Dame Fighting Irish 85-84 in overtime of their game during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

“Stop believe (sic) what I said about my son playing in Utah Jazz.

if me and a friend have a tweet about what team want him it’s all about fun…. I don’t control my son or a NBA team draft board… lol I see pictures of a few teams that I wouldn’t want him on but it’s not my career,” Harper tweeted.

Advertisement

Harper is climbing the big boards

Harper is currently penciled in as the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft, but ESPN expert Jonathan Givony believes that he could be a serious challenger to end the season as the first one off the board:

“Dylan Harper has been the best freshman in college basketball one month into the season,” Givony wrote on X. “Making a strong case to challenge Cooper Flagg as a No. 1 pick candidate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NCAAB News: Dylan Harper officially challenges Cooper Flagg for top NBA draft spot

see also NCAAB News: Duke stars get real on Cooper Flagg's turnover issues

It’s still early, but he does come from an NBA lineage. And with the way he’s playing and Flagg’s recent struggles with Duke, he could give him a run for his money.