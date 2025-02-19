Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg breaks 25-year-old record

Cooper Flagg continues to make history in his first — and most likely only — season at Duke.

By Ernesto Cova

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)
© Greg Atkins - Imago Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2)

The Cooper Flagg show has been must-watch television this season. Even non-college basketball fans know everything about the Maine native and future NBA star.

Flagg answered the call on Monday night against the Virginia Cavaliers, helping his team hold down one of the best offensive teams in the conference with another strong outing.

The forward finished the game with 17 points, 14 boards, a couple of assists, two steals, and two blocks. That was enough to keep writing even more history with the Blue Devils.

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg makes more history at Duke

“Flagg has now achieved something no ACC player has this century – 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a single season,” reported Matthew Brzezinski of Hardwood Heroics.

Cooper Flagg #2

Cooper Flagg #2

Advertisement

The Blue Devils have bounced back in a big way after their heartbreaking loss to the Clemson Tigers, logging easy wins against lesser competition by an average of 25 points.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

All eyes will be set on Flagg as the team enters the most crucial stretch of the season. And with the NBA just around the corner, the fans better enjoy it while it lasts.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Matthew Tkachuk drops bold statement on brother Brady’s status ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada
NHL

Matthew Tkachuk drops bold statement on brother Brady’s status ahead of Team USA vs Team Canada

The greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup: Legends without a ring
NHL

The greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup: Legends without a ring

Deion Sanders makes big admission on his money-saving recruiting approach with Colorado Buffaloes
College Football

Deion Sanders makes big admission on his money-saving recruiting approach with Colorado Buffaloes

NCAAB News: Analyst reveals why Duke is the nation’s must-watch team right now
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Analyst reveals why Duke is the nation’s must-watch team right now

Better Collective Logo