NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg breaks 25-year-old record

The Cooper Flagg show has been must-watch television this season. Even non-college basketball fans know everything about the Maine native and future NBA star.

Flagg answered the call on Monday night against the Virginia Cavaliers, helping his team hold down one of the best offensive teams in the conference with another strong outing.

The forward finished the game with 17 points, 14 boards, a couple of assists, two steals, and two blocks. That was enough to keep writing even more history with the Blue Devils.

Cooper Flagg makes more history at Duke

“Flagg has now achieved something no ACC player has this century – 500 points, 100 assists, and 30 blocks in a single season,” reported Matthew Brzezinski of Hardwood Heroics.

Cooper Flagg #2

The Blue Devils have bounced back in a big way after their heartbreaking loss to the Clemson Tigers, logging easy wins against lesser competition by an average of 25 points.

All eyes will be set on Flagg as the team enters the most crucial stretch of the season. And with the NBA just around the corner, the fans better enjoy it while it lasts.