What happens if Duke wins, ties or loses vs Virginia tonight in 2025 ACC Championship Game?

The Duke Blue Devils will face the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium to ultimately determine who will claim the ACC Championship.

By Matías Persuh

Quarterback Darian Mensah #10 of the Duke Blue Devils.
© Alex Halloway/Getty ImagesQuarterback Darian Mensah #10 of the Duke Blue Devils.

The college football season is slowly entering its decisive stage, and today Bank of America Stadium will host the ACC Championship Game. The matchup features the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers, who are not only chasing this title but also dreaming of a spot in the CFP.

On one hand, the Blue Devils’ arrival at this stage has been a true shock, as they finished the season with a 7–5 record, capped off by a decisive victory over Wake Forest in their most recent game.

Cavaliers‘ situation is different, as they enter this game with a much more promising record. Ten wins, two losses, and a solid victory over their longtime rival Virginia Tech last weekend put this team in a stronger position heading into the matchup.

The last meeting between these two programs dates back to November 15, when the Cavaliers convincingly defeated the Blue Devils 34–17 in Durham. Perhaps this will be Duke’s chance to get revenge for that outcome.

Duke Blue Devils vs Virginia Cavaliers

J’Mari Taylor #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers runs.

What happens if Duke beats Virginia?

A victory over Virginia would crown Duke as the ACC Champion with an 8-5 record. This result would create a chaos scenario in college football, as it would likely shut the ACC out entirely of the 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP), given that an 8-5 champion would not secure the automatic bid.

College football playoff format: How are the qualified programs decided?

What happens if Duke and Virginia end in a tie?

If Duke and Virginia end the ACC Championship Game in a tie at the end of regulation, the game will continue to overtime. In college football, championship games must have a winner, as ties are not permitted. The teams will play using the standard NCAA overtime rules until one team finishes with a higher score than the other after an equal number of possessions.

What happens if the Blue Devils lose to the Cavaliers?

If the Duke Blue Devils lose to the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship Game, Virginia would win the conference title and secure the ACC’s automatic bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff. Duke, as the losing team, would then settle for a high-profile non-playoff bowl game to conclude its season.

