NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg is set to break 25-year record with Duke

Cooper Flagg has been the most talked-about player in Durham for quite a while now. Even before he made his college basketball debut, everybody at Duke was already raving about him.

Fast forward to today, and there are even more reasons to jump on board the bandwagon. He’s not going to be on campus for much longer, but he’s definitely making the most of his time there.

The future NBA star has been one of the most versatile and well-rounded players in the nation this season. In fact, he could break a 25-year record mark in the ACC.

Cooper Flagg is leading Duke in five major categories

As pointed out by Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer, Flagg is the first player in the past 25 years to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game:

“According to ESPN Research, provided to Duke athletics, no ACC player has accomplished the feat in the past 25 years,“ he wrote.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk

As of now, the 6-foot-9 small forward is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per contest for Jon Scheyer’s team, and that kind of versatility and ability to fill up the stat sheet will make him the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.