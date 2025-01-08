NCAAB News: Dawn Staley shares honest thoughts on Ashlyn Watkins' season-ending injury

The South Carolina Gamecock’s championship aspirations may have taken a big hit. Star reserve Ashlyn Watkins is now expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

The Gamecocks were riding high during the first 15 games of the season. As the defending champions, they were hoping to keep this momentum going for the remainder of the year.

With that in mind, renowned coach Dawn Staley got real on what it means to lose a player of her caliber, especially considering how much she had improved in recent weeks.

Dawn Staley talks about Ashlyn Watkins’ injury

“I know her sisters will rally around her injury and know she will be sorely missed. I know (Watkins) will want us to go on and compete and try to win another national championship,” Staley said. “She’s an impact player on both sides of the ball. She’s a shot blocker, she deters shots, she can play in the paint, on the perimeter defensively and offensively I think she was just coming into her own. I thought she was blossoming the right way.”

The No. 2 ranked Gamecocks have fared quite well this season. Nonetheless, losing a player of her caliber was obviously a big blow. She was averaging 7.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on 51% from the floor.

Still, with players like Maryan Dauda, Sakima Walker, and Adhel Tac ready to step up, coach Staley should find more than enough resources to get back without her star reserve.