NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg has a brutally honest reaction to his 'angry' dunk

Cooper Flagg just had one of his best games with the Duke Blue Devils. He had 19 points and grabbed ten rebounds in a lopsided win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Jon Scheyer’s team was always in control of the game. Nevertheless, Flagg was frustrated with his play after being called for an avoidable foul to start the second half.

Shortly after, he got a steal near the baseline, took the ball down the court, took off at the top of the key, and had one of the most impressive dunks we’ve seen in quite a while. When asked about it, he admitted that he was angry at himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper Flagg was ‘angry’ before his dunk

“I almost blanked out as soon as I jumped, and everything from that was just a flash,” Flagg said after the win. “I jumped, my mind went blank, and it all happened really fast. I was kind of down on myself for a stupid foul early in the second half. Definitely was a little angry and took it out on the rim.”

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2024: Seattle vs Duke NOV 29 November 29, 2024: Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) catches a lob during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

Advertisement

Even though everybody was in awe after the emphatic dunk, Flagg wasn’t fazed. When asked to give it a score, the young forward stated that he would rate it an 8.5:

Advertisement

“I haven’t seen it quite enough. Only saw the one angle so far. Right now, I’m putting it at 8.5 but that might change a little bit when I see a different angle,” Flagg said.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Well, it seems like he’s going to have to watch the tape again. That dunk was one of the best in-game dunks we’ve seen in quite a while, and we’re not talking just about college basketball.