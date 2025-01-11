Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Duke's Jon Scheyer makes 'crazy' comment about Pittsburgh

Duke's coach Jon Scheyer has nothing but respect for the Pittsburgh Panthers, and he wants to see them getting more love.

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesHead coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of the game against the Seattle Redhawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Durham, North Carolina

By Ernesto Cova

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a big win. They made a statement by taking down the Pittsburgh Panthers 76-47, and they remain undefeated in conference play.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg made a big impression with one of the best dunks of the season, and it was overall smooth sailing for Jon Scheyer’s team from start to finish.

Nevertheless, even though they didn’t find much trouble getting past the Panthers, coach Scheyer still believes they should get more recognition from the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball pollsters.

Advertisement

Jon Scheyer says Pittsburgh deserves to be ranked

I thought it was a great win, a great night,” Coach Scheyer said.“A ton of respect for Pitt. I think it’s crazy that they’re not ranked with what they’ve done this season.”

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils watches from the bench in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

That’s not what you’d expect to hear after beating a team by nearly 30 points. Even so, Pittsburgh has been inching closer and closer to the Top 25 over the past couple of weeks.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

They just got the highest votes among ‘other teams receiving votes (91)’. They hold a 12-3 record and have gone 3-1 in conference play, so perhaps it won’t be long before Coach Scheyer’s wish is granted.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NBA News: Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook set a huge record against the Nets
NBA

NBA News: Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook set a huge record against the Nets

Arch Manning, Ewers' Longhorns receive strong message from Matthew McConaughey after tough loss vs Buckeyes
College Football

Arch Manning, Ewers' Longhorns receive strong message from Matthew McConaughey after tough loss vs Buckeyes

Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs will release or bench Harrison Butker for playoffs
NFL

Andy Reid confirms if Chiefs will release or bench Harrison Butker for playoffs

Better Collective Logo