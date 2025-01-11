NCAAB News: Duke's Jon Scheyer makes 'crazy' comment about Pittsburgh

The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a big win. They made a statement by taking down the Pittsburgh Panthers 76-47, and they remain undefeated in conference play.

Freshman star Cooper Flagg made a big impression with one of the best dunks of the season, and it was overall smooth sailing for Jon Scheyer’s team from start to finish.

Nevertheless, even though they didn’t find much trouble getting past the Panthers, coach Scheyer still believes they should get more recognition from the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball pollsters.

Jon Scheyer says Pittsburgh deserves to be ranked

“I thought it was a great win, a great night,” Coach Scheyer said.“A ton of respect for Pitt. I think it’s crazy that they’re not ranked with what they’ve done this season.”

That’s not what you’d expect to hear after beating a team by nearly 30 points. Even so, Pittsburgh has been inching closer and closer to the Top 25 over the past couple of weeks.

They just got the highest votes among ‘other teams receiving votes (91)’. They hold a 12-3 record and have gone 3-1 in conference play, so perhaps it won’t be long before Coach Scheyer’s wish is granted.