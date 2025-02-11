NCAAB News: ESPN analyst rips Cooper Flagg after loss to Clemson

Even the best players on Earth have bad games every now and then. We saw prime LeBron James getting clamped and completely outplayed by Jason Terry during the NBA Finals.

However, great talent also comes with sky-high expectations. That’s why players like Cooper Flagg are often put on blast when they fail to put up heroics or play up to their usual standards.

Unfortunately for him, that was the case after a crucial turnover cost his team a win over Clemson. Following the loss, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla questioned his status as the top dog in college basketball.

ESPN analyst questions Cooper Flagg’s draft stock

“The fact that Cooper Flagg is slipping on wet floors will dramatically affect his draft status. Very unfortunate,“ he said.

Flagg was held to six points for most of the game, but he finished the matchup with 18 points on 35% shooting. That was far from his usual efficiency, which is close to 48% from the floor.

Even so, all players are entitled to a bad game. If anything, it’ll be interesting to see how he manages to bounce back from this and show his resiliency and mental toughness.