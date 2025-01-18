NCAAB News: Expert explains why Cooper Flagg's Duke won't win the title

The Duke Blue Devils are just like every other white-collar college basketball program. You either love them or you hate them; there’s simply no in-between at this point.

What no one can deny, however, is that they’re always expected to compete for the ultimate prize. And now that they have Cooper Flagg, that has only become more evident.

They’ve fared quite well so far, going 15-2 overall and 7-0 in the ACC. Nonetheless, Jay Jack still doesn’t see them being ready to win the whole thing this season.

Jack Jay doesn’t think Duke will win the title

“I think only time can tell, I would be willing to say they’ll be in final four.” Jay said on ‘To The Baha.’ “They just have so much talent, they’ve got a big (at every single position), they’ve got Cooper, they’ve got point guard play, they’ve got shooters.”

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

Jay did admit that the Blue Devils are as talented as any team can hope to be. Nevertheless, they’re also very young, and he knows they’ll be under a lot of pressure:

“They have got everything you need to make a long run, time will tell with the freshmen when it comes to the tournament, like how they really deal with that talent-wise, there’s not many teams as talent as this Duke team,” he continued.

Just like he said, only time will tell whether Jon Scheyer’s team will be able to get the job done. For the time being, it’s almost impossible not to consider them a legitimate contender.