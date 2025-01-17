Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Former NBA players rave about Cooper Flagg's 40-year record

Scoring 42 points is always impressive. However, one aspect of Cooper Flagg's great game really caught the eye of former NBA players.

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils
© Jared C. Tilton - GettyCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

Cooper Flagg hadn’t even chosen his alma mater, and he was already considered a lock to make it to the NBA. That speaks volumes about the Maine native’s talent and physical tools.

Long before he committed to play at Duke, the 6-foot-9 forward was already turning heads. Now, he’s become the most talked-about player in all of college basketball.

Of course, that only got more notorious after his dominant performance vs. Notre Dame, in which he scored 42 points to break the ACC freshman single-game record. With that in mind, former NBA players Raymond Felton and Theo Pinson shared their thoughts on his performance.

Experts rave about Cooper Flagg’s efficiency

It’s the most points scored by a Duke player since JJ Reddick in 2006, it’s the second most points scored since Danny Ferry had 58 back in 1988. We are talking about almost a 40-year record that this guy is in the conversation with!” they said.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk

“The efficiency he played at is the most impressive thing out of that! 42? Cool, yeah. We seen a lot of people get 40. 14 shots, Ray? added Pinson.

That was perhaps the most impressive part of the game. Flagg only missed three of his 14 shots to get his 42 points. He went to the line 17 times and made 16 of his shots. At that rate, he’s just going to be impossible to stop.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

