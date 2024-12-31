NCAAB News: There's a new NBA favorite to land Ace Bailey

Ace Bailey continues to climb the ladder on most big boards. The Rutgers star is almost a lock to be a top-three selection in the upcoming edition of the NBA Draft.

That’s why NBA teams are keeping a close eye on the Scarlet Knights and Bailey, who might end up being the No. 1 pick in the Draft. For now, he’s projected to go third, right after Cooper Flagg and his teammate, Dylan Harper.

With that in mind, Zach Roberts of Sports Illustrated reported that in the latest simulation run by Tankathon’s system, he’s now expected to land with the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte Hornets could get Ace Bailey

“Tankathon’s mock draft has the ability to change based on the lottery. It was simulated, and in this instance, the Hornets got to move up to third overall instead of fourth. That could prove to be a monumental occurrence, as it paved the way for them to land Ace Bailey in this mock,” wrote Roberts.

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs out the court before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Bailey has been seen as one of the top collegiate prospects in basketball. Cooper Flagg is undoubtedly going to be the top pick, but Bailey is up there with him. The Hornets landed the shooting guard with the third overall pick in the mock,” Roberts added.

Needless to say, this is just a simulation, and there are a lot of things that could come into place. But given Bailey’s scoring prowess and the Hornets’ desperate need for a player of his caliber, they would most definitely love to have a chance to get him.