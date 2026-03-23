Todd Golden doesn’t hide his frustration, credits Hawkeyes after Gators’ elimination

The Iowa Hawkeyes pulled off a major upset in March Madness, eliminating Florida Gators, led by Todd Golden. This edition will crown a new champion starting this year.

“Obviously, a disappointing result for us tonight,” Golden said to the press. “Credit to Iowa, I thought they played well, especially in the first half. Had us on our heels a little bit, and I thought they were physically tougher than us in the first half, and [it] took a little bit for us to regain our footing.”

In a dramatic finish worthy of the competition, the Gators fell just seconds before the game ended. The final score was 73–72, sending the Hawkeyes into the Sweet 16.

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No back-to-back champion

The Florida Gators will not be able to repeat as March Madness champions following a stunning second-round upset against No. 9 seed Iowa. This loss marks the first time since 2024 that Florida has failed to reach the Sweet 16, ending their hopes of defending the title they secured in 2025.

Alijah Martin #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates with the trophy.

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In that historic 2025 final, the Gators defeated Houston 65-63 in a dramatic comeback, fueled by an 81% performance from the free-throw line and 18 points from Will Richard.

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see also March Madness: Alex Karaban sets tone for UConn ahead of Sweet 16

Chasing their first March Madness title

The Iowa Hawkeyes have long been a respected program in college basketball, though a national championship has remained just out of reach. Their most iconic run occurred in 1956 when they reached the NCAA Championship game, ultimately falling 83-71 to a legendary San Francisco team led by Bill Russell.

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Decades after Ronnie Lester’s 1980 team reached the Final Four, the Hawkeyes have continued to be a strong tournament presence. Their 2026 campaign marked their first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999, cementing their status as consistent March Madness contenders despite not winning a title.

Alvaro Folgueiras #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

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Folgueiras’ emotion

The hero of the night had a name: Alvaro Folgueiras. With just seconds remaining, he knocked down a clutch three-pointer that sealed the win. The emotion afterward was overwhelming, with a special dedication to his mother.

“We’ve been through a lot of moments this season—and in my life. My mother is there watching the game after fighting for me my entire life, and this is very special. March is for dreamers, and there are no bigger dreamers than us,” he said.

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