Portugal continue their World Cup preparations against Chile in Lisbon as Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martínez’s squad fine‑tune their approach ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, opens their final stretch of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an international friendly against Chile in Lisbon. With less than two weeks remaining before the tournament begins, Roberto Martínez’s side will use the match to build momentum and fine-tune its squad ahead of a World Cup campaign that carries high expectations.

The good news for Portugal is that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play. According to reports, the veteran forward has fully recovered from his recent hamstring injury, returned to full training, and has been selected by Martínez to lead the attack in Portugal’s final home match before departing for North America.

Portugal enters the contest as one of Europe’s most in-form national teams after winning the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League and cruising through World Cup qualification. Meanwhile, Chile arrives looking to rebuild after a disappointing qualifying campaign that saw La Roja finish at the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings and miss out on another World Cup appearance, even as Kylian Mbappe addressed the debate that Cristiano Ronaldo is only effort and Lionel Messi talent continues to generate discussion across the global soccer landscape.

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Cristiano Ronaldo set to lead Portugal’s attack

Ronaldo remains a central figure for Portugal despite approaching another major international tournament late in his career. His return to full fitness is a significant boost for Martínez, who will likely use the friendly to evaluate partnerships in attack and ensure his captain is ready for the team’s World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a total of 143 goals in 226 official matches for Portugal’s national team, making him the all‑time leading scorer in international soccer.

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Portugal looking to build momentum before World Cup

Portugal qualified comfortably for the 2026 World Cup and enters the competition with ambitions of winning the trophy for the first time in their history. The team combines experienced veterans with a strong midfield core capable of controlling matches against elite opposition.

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While Chile no longer carries the same international status it enjoyed during their Copa América-winning years, the match still provides a valuable test for Portugal. Martínez will be looking for a strong performance, tactical consistency, and a healthy squad as the countdown to the World Cup continues.