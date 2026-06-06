Brazil vs Egypt LIVE: Kickoff time, where to watch the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

Brazil is trying to find its best form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Egypt wants to present a more than decent challenge. This will be a great international friendly as both teams want to exceed expectations at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Brazil comes as the head of the table in Group C, but this is a tough one to win as the Canarinha will battle Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland during the Group Phase. Morocco poises to be Brazil’s biggest threat, hence it makes sense to play a friendly against a team that knows them very well.
As for Egypt, they play Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. Alongside with Belgium, Egypt could see themselves as one of the candidates to go through, and a win today could get them the morale boost they need.
Advertisement
Brazil's World Cup fixture
These are Brazil's games for the 2026 World Cup:
June, 13 vs. Morocco
June, 19 vs. Haiti
June, 24 vs. Scotland
Egypt's World Cup fixture
These are Egypt's games for the 2026 World Cup:
June, 15 vs. Belgium
June, 21 vs. New Zealand
June, 26 vs. Iran
Brazil lineup confirmed!
Carlo Ancelotti will send a 4-3-3 to face Egypt. This is the lineup: Alisson; Douglas Santos, Ibañez, Marquinhos, Wesley; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vini Jr., Raphinha, Igor Thiago.
OS 11 ESCOLHIDOS!🔥
A Seleção está escalada para entrar em campo em Cleveland, na última etapa antes da Copa do Mundo.
Egypt's lineup to face Brazil is as follows: Oufa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathy, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Aboul-Fattouh; Marwan Attia, Mohannad Lasheen, Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Haitham; Omar Marmoush
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.