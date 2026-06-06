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Brazil vs Egypt LIVE: Kickoff time, where to watch the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

Brazil and Egypt meet in an international friendly as the 'Scratch Du Oro' continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Follow the minute-by-minute action live here at Bolavip.

Brazil and Egypt get one last friendly match before the 2026 World Cup
© Buda Mendes & Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesBrazil and Egypt get one last friendly match before the 2026 World Cup

Brazil is trying to find its best form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Egypt wants to present a more than decent challenge. This will be a great international friendly as both teams want to exceed expectations at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

[Watch Brazil vs Egypt in the USA on Fubo]

Brazil comes as the head of the table in Group C, but this is a tough one to win as the Canarinha will battle Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland during the Group Phase. Morocco poises to be Brazil’s biggest threat, hence it makes sense to play a friendly against a team that knows them very well.

As for Egypt, they play Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. Alongside with Belgium, Egypt could see themselves as one of the candidates to go through, and a win today could get them the morale boost they need.

Brazil's World Cup fixture

These are Brazil's games for the 2026 World Cup:

  • June, 13 vs. Morocco
  • June, 19 vs. Haiti
  • June, 24 vs. Scotland

Egypt's World Cup fixture

These are Egypt's games for the 2026 World Cup:

  • June, 15 vs. Belgium
  • June, 21 vs. New Zealand
  • June, 26 vs. Iran

Brazil lineup confirmed!

Carlo Ancelotti will send a 4-3-3 to face Egypt. This is the lineup: Alisson; Douglas Santos, Ibañez, Marquinhos, Wesley; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Vini Jr., Raphinha, Igor Thiago.

Egypt lineup confirmed!

Egypt's lineup to face Brazil is as follows: Oufa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Hamdi Fathy, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Aboul-Fattouh; Marwan Attia, Mohannad Lasheen, Mostafa Ziko, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Haitham; Omar Marmoush

Is Neymar playing today for Brazil vs. Egypt?

Unfortunately, Brazilian superstar Neymar is recovering from a calf injury that will sideline him for this international friendly.

Brazil and Egypt: Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other just two times at the highest level. In 2009, during the Confederations Cup, Brazil beat Egypt 4-3.

Following that game, they played again in 2011, and Brazil won 2-0 in an international friendly. 

Who will referee Brazil vs Egypt?

This match will feature a Mexican referee in Escobedo Gonzalez holding everything in place during this game.

Where will Brazil vs Egypt take place and how to watch?

Brazil and Egypt will battle it out at Huntington Bank Field, home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. The stadium has a capacity of 67.431 spectators.

You can watch the game between Brazil and Egypt in the US on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Select!

Welcome to the Brazil vs Egypt game!

Brazil and Egypt have an International Friendly match prior to the 2026 World Cup, and here in Bolavip you can follow the live minute-by-minute updates of this thrilling duel! Welcome!

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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