Brazil vs Egypt LIVE: Kickoff time, where to watch the international friendly before 2026 World Cup

Brazil and Egypt meet in an international friendly as the 'Scratch Du Oro' continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Follow the minute-by-minute action live here at Bolavip.

Brazil is trying to find its best form ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Egypt wants to present a more than decent challenge. This will be a great international friendly as both teams want to exceed expectations at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

[Watch Brazil vs Egypt in the USA on Fubo]

Brazil comes as the head of the table in Group C, but this is a tough one to win as the Canarinha will battle Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland during the Group Phase. Morocco poises to be Brazil’s biggest threat, hence it makes sense to play a friendly against a team that knows them very well.

As for Egypt, they play Iran, Belgium, and New Zealand in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. Alongside with Belgium, Egypt could see themselves as one of the candidates to go through, and a win today could get them the morale boost they need.