Argentina to make roster change with Balerdi out of 2026 World Cup: Who could join Messi’s squad?

Argentina are in North America preparing for the 2026 World Cup. Unfortunately for Lionel Messi, he will not be able to count on one of his called-up teammates, as the injury of defender Leonardo Balerdi was confirmed through the official account of the Argentine Football Association.

Ten players were included in the preliminary list of defenders, from which manager Lionel Scaloni will have to select one. Agustin Giay, Nicolas Capaldo, Marcos Senesi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Kevin Mac Allister, Zaid Romero, German Pezzella, Lautaro Di Lollo, Marcos Acuña, and Gabriel Rojas.

Given Balerdi’s characteristics, those who may have the best chance of joining the World Cup-winning squad might be Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Capaldo, or Lucas Martinez Quarta. It will be a matter of seeing, as the hours go by, what final decision the staff makes.

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Upcoming friendlies for Argentina

The Argentine national team is set to kick off a quick two-game friendly stretch, starting today with a clash against Honduras in Texas before they travel to face Iceland on Monday. While fans are eager to see the world champions in action, manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to manage player workloads heavily, meaning Lionel Messi is not guaranteed to start against Honduras as the coaching staff looks to rotate the squad and test different tactical combinations ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Lionel Messi of Argentina

What injury did Balerdi suffer?

Leonardo Balerdi suffered a severe muscle tear in the soleus of his right leg during a training session on Friday, forcing him to abandon the practice early. Medical tests confirmed the injury will require at least 21 days of recovery, shattering his dream of participating in his first-ever World Cup and forcing manager Lionel Scaloni to look for a replacement in the squad.

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Argentina aim for back-to-back World Cup titles

Argentina and Lionel Messi will play their Group J matches in the United States, kicking off their tournament against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The reigning world champions will then head to Dallas to face Austria on June 22 at AT&T Stadium, before closing out the initial stage at the very same Dallas venue against Jordan on June 27.