Tigers’ Tarik Skubal opens up about ‘rollercoaster’ recovery from elbow injury

Tarik Skubal opened up about his elbow injury recovery and upcoming rehab start as the Tigers ace reflected on a “rollercoaster” season in Detroit.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal has described his recovery from an elbow injury as an emotional and physical “rollercoaster” as he works his way back to the mound during a difficult season for the club. Skubal, who has been sidelined in recent weeks, is now preparing to begin a rehab assignment as Detroit continues to battle through a struggling campaign.

“Yeah, it’s kind of been a little bit of a rollercoaster, but every season kind of is,” Skubal said, according to Detroit reporter Brad Galli, reflecting on the ups and downs of his recovery process. The left-hander is scheduled to make a rehab start on Sunday as he takes a key step toward returning to the Tigers’ rotation.

The good news for Detroit is that Skubal’s timeline appears shorter than initially expected, offering a boost to a team currently sitting at 26-38 and fourth in the American League Central.

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Despite the encouraging progress, speculation around his long-term future has intensified amid the team’s struggles, with several contending clubs monitoring his situation ahead of the trade deadline.

PitJustin Verlander #35 of the Tigers and Tarik Skubal #29, who are both on the injured list, watch from the dugout. Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal focused on recovery amid trade speculation

Skubal’s return comes at a critical moment for both the pitcher and the Tigers organization. While Detroit has endured a disappointing season, the ace has remained productive when healthy, posting a 2.70 ERA across seven starts and continuing to build on his reputation as one of the league’s top arms.

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Despite ongoing trade rumors linking him to contenders such as the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees, Skubal has made it clear his focus remains on getting back to full strength.

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His recent Cy Young-level production and All-Star pedigree in 2024 and 2025 only add to his importance for a franchise still trying to stabilize its long-term direction.