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Portugal vs Chile LIVE: Today’s venue and lineups confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo’s first June friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal and Chile meet in an international friendly as Cristiano Ronaldo and company continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Follow the minute-by-minute action live.

Portugal face Chile in an International friendly.
© Carlos Rodrigues-Gabriel Aponte/Getty ImagesPortugal face Chile in an International friendly.

Portugal and Chile meet this weekend at Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras in an international friendly as both countries continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the Portuguese, the match represents the first step in their final buildup to the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed in the starting lineup as the team aims to compete for its first World Cup title.

[Watch Portugal vs Chile in the USA on Fubo]

The Portuguese arrive in excellent form after securing the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League trophy and navigating World Cup qualification with little difficulty under Roberto Martínez. Portugal will also face Nigeria before departing for North America, where it opens their World Cup campaign against DR Congo later this month.

Meanwhile, the Chileans enter the contest looking to measure themselves against one of Europe’s strongest teams after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The former Copa América champions finished at the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings and are seeking to rebuild following a difficult cycle.

Although these countries have met three times previously, Portugal are still searching for their first victory in the series, with two draws and Chile‘s penalty shootout triumph in the 2017 Confederations Cup remaining the most notable result between them.

Head to Head

Portugal and Chile have faced each other twice in their history, with Chile holding the edge thanks to a penalty‑shootout victory in the 2017 Confederations Cup after a goalless draw. Their previous meeting ended 1–1 in a friendly played on March 26, 2011, showing how evenly matched these sides have been over the years.

Record:

  • Portugal — 0 Wins

  • Draws — 1

  • Chile — 1 Win

Both Teams Warming Up

Players from both sides are out on the pitch at Estádio Nacional do Jamor, going through their warm‑up routines as we get closer to kickoff.

Today’s Venue

Today’s action takes place at the Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, part of the Lisbon metropolitan area. The historic venue has a capacity of approximately 38,000 spectators and provides a classic Portuguese setting as both teams continue their preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Chile Lineup Confirmed

Chile’s starting XI: Lawrence Vigouroux; Gabriel Suazo (C), Guillermo Maripán, Iván Román, Felipe Faúndez; Vicente Pizarro, Felipe Loyola, Agustín Arce; Darío Osorio, Maximiliano Gutiérrez, Gonzalo Tapia.

Portugal Lineup Confirmed

Portugal’s starting XI: José Sá; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, João Cancelo ; Samu Costa, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceição, Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Rafael Leão.

Today’s Referees

The match will be officiated by an international crew led by Italian referee Luca Zufferli, appointed to oversee this friendly in Oeiras.

Full officiating team:

Referee: Luca Zufferli (Italy)

Assistant Referees: Giovanni Baccini (Italy), Khaled Bahri (Italy)

Fourth Official: Miguel Nogueira (Portugal)

VAR: Rosario Abisso (Italy)

Assistant VAR: Federico La Penna (Italy)

Kickoff Time and How to Watch

The match between Portugal and Chile is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras, Portugal.

In the United States, the game will be available via live streaming on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and ViX, depending on your region.

Portugal vs Chile clash in an international friendly

Welcome to our live blog! This time, Portugal host Chile at Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras in an international friendly as both teams continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For Portugal, this match marks Cristiano Ronaldo’s first June friendly in the final stretch before the tournament. Stay with us for all the action and minute‑by‑minute updates from Jamor.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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