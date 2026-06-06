Portugal vs Chile LIVE: Today’s venue and lineups confirmed! Cristiano Ronaldo’s first June friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal and Chile meet in an international friendly as Cristiano Ronaldo and company continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Follow the minute-by-minute action live.

Portugal and Chile meet this weekend at Estádio Nacional do Jamor in Oeiras in an international friendly as both countries continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. For the Portuguese, the match represents the first step in their final buildup to the tournament, with Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed in the starting lineup as the team aims to compete for its first World Cup title.

[Watch Portugal vs Chile in the USA on Fubo]

The Portuguese arrive in excellent form after securing the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League trophy and navigating World Cup qualification with little difficulty under Roberto Martínez. Portugal will also face Nigeria before departing for North America, where it opens their World Cup campaign against DR Congo later this month.

Meanwhile, the Chileans enter the contest looking to measure themselves against one of Europe’s strongest teams after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The former Copa América champions finished at the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings and are seeking to rebuild following a difficult cycle.

Although these countries have met three times previously, Portugal are still searching for their first victory in the series, with two draws and Chile‘s penalty shootout triumph in the 2017 Confederations Cup remaining the most notable result between them.