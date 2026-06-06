USA vs Germany LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the international friendly!

USA and Germany will play at Soldier Field in one of the international friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 World Cup, and teams continue their preparations. In this case, we will bring you live, minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip of what promises to be a great international friendly between the USA and Germany.

USA will also host the upcoming tournament, so their participation was already secured, skipping the CONCACAF qualifiers. Mauricio Pochettino’s team is in Group D alongside Paraguay, Turkey, and Australia.

Germany, meanwhile, arrive as one of the main contenders for the title and will be looking to win their fifth World Cup. The Germans are placed in Group E alongside Curaçao, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast.