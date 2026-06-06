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USA vs Germany LIVE: Referees confirmed and how to watch the international friendly!

USA and Germany will play at Soldier Field in one of the international friendlies ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic (L) Jamal Musiala (R).
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (L) Jamal Musiala (R).

Only a few days remain until the start of the 2026 World Cup, and teams continue their preparations. In this case, we will bring you live, minute-by-minute coverage here on Bolavip of what promises to be a great international friendly between the USA and Germany.

USA will also host the upcoming tournament, so their participation was already secured, skipping the CONCACAF qualifiers. Mauricio Pochettino’s team is in Group D alongside Paraguay, Turkey, and Australia.

Germany, meanwhile, arrive as one of the main contenders for the title and will be looking to win their fifth World Cup. The Germans are placed in Group E alongside Curaçao, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast.

Recent meetings between USA and Germany

The last official meeting between Germany and USA was on June 26, 2014, during the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In that match, played at Arena Pernambuco, Germany won 1–0 with a goal from Thomas Müller.

It is important to note that, since then, both national teams have faced each other in friendly matches. The most recent unofficial meeting took place on October 14, 2023, when Germany defeated the United States 3–1 in a warm-up game.

Germany's latest match!

Before this clash on U.S. soil, the German national team played another farewell friendly in front of their home fans on May 31, 2026, beating Finland 4–0 in Berlin with goals from Deniz Undav (twice), Florian Wirtz, and Jamal Musiala.

USA’s previous friendly

The USMNT last friendly was a 3–2 victory over Senegal, played on May 31, 2026, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Referees of the match!

This match will feature a Chilean officiating crew:

Referee: Piero Maza

Assistant Referee 1: Juan Serrano
Assistant Referee 2: Alejandro Molina
Fourth Official: Fernando Vejar

Match venue and how to watch

The match between the USA and Germany will take place at Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

Those who want to watch the game live in the United States can do so on TBS, Telemundo, and Universo through traditional television coverage.

USA and Germany clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to another Bolavip live blog, where we’ll bring you minute-by-minute coverage of everything that happens in the international friendly between the USA and Germany.

Both teams will be protagonists at the 2026 World Cup and will be looking to arrive in the best possible form for the tournament!

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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