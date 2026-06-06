Qatar vs El Salvador LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups! International friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Qatar face El Salvador in an international friendly ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know confirmed lineups and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Qatar face El Salvador in an international friendly that will serve as the Asian side’s farewell match before the 2026 World Cup. Both teams traveled to Los Angeles to meet at BMO Stadium, where Qatar will have one final opportunity to fine-tune their system and strategy ahead of the tournament, which begins on June 11.

El Salvador enter this matchup after missing out on World Cup qualification following a difficult Concacaf campaign, where they managed just one victory and suffered five defeats in their group. This game will provide an important chance to start evaluating the team’s future and build toward the next competitive cycle.

Qatar, meanwhile, are preparing for their World Cup campaign under Julen Lopetegui and have been placed in Group B alongside Panama, Canada and Switzerland. The Maroons arrive with limited match rhythm after playing only once this year, a narrow 1-0 loss to Ireland, making this friendly a valuable final test before their tournament debut.