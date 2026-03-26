What happens if Arizona wins or loses vs Arkansas today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

The Sweet 16 meeting between the Arizona Wildcats and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA March Madness arrives with both programs carrying very different paths into the same moment of pressure.

For Arizona, the focus has been on sustaining control through execution and limiting the swings that can change a tournament run in seconds. Meanwhile, Arkansas brings a more unpredictable edge.

Now everything compresses into one night where style, rhythm and adjustments collide. In a setting where the bracket resets emotionally after every possession, this game becomes less about reputation and more about who can survive.

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What happens if Arizona beat Arkansas today?

Arizona advances to the Elite Eight if it beats Arkansas in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness. The Wildcats would extend their run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament and move one step closer to the Final Four.

Tobe Awaka #30 of the Arizona Wildcats during the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

A win would also reinforce Arizona’s status as one of the most complete teams in the bracket, with a balanced roster that has been efficient on both ends of the floor throughout the tournament.

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On the other side, Arkansas would see its March Madness journey come to an immediate end. Despite strong performances to reach the Sweet 16, a loss eliminates the Razorbacks from contention.

What happens if Arizona and Arkansas tie?

There is no tie scenario in the NCAA Tournament. In the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness, every game must produce a winner, meaning Arizona and Arkansas cannot finish level at any point that ends the game.

If the score is tied at the end of regulation, the game moves into overtime periods of five minutes each. Teams continue playing additional overtime frames until one side finishes ahead on the scoreboard.

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What happens if Arizona lose to Arkansas today?

Arizona is eliminated from the NCAA Tournament if it loses to Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Despite entering as one of the strongest teams in the West Region, a single loss in this stage ends all title hopes.

A defeat would mark another early exit in a high-pressure postseason environment, something Tommy Lloyd‘s team has been trying to overcome in recent tournament runs.