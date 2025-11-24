Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns (8-3, 5-2 SEC) blew Bobby Petrino and the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-9, 0-7 SEC) out of the water in Week 13 of the 2025 NCAA season. Following the blowout 52-37 defeat in Austin, the interim head coach dropped a raw confession about the program.

Manning and the Longhorns showed no mercy against the Razorbacks. It wasn’t Texas’ cleanest outing, but it was a much-needed offensive eruption. With the final week of the 2025 college football regular season approaching, spirits are running high on The Forty Acres.

In Fayetteville, however, the mood couldn’t be more different. Petrino didn’t bother sugarcoating his thoughts as he addressed the weight of yet another conference loss. Arkansas remains the only school without a SEC win, and it’s about to fire its last bullet in the chamber as it prepares to face the Missouri Tigers during Rivalry Week.

“There’s not a lot left, you know,” Petrino admitted, via The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “For the first time, I felt like there were a couple of guys on the team that’s attitude wasn’t where it needed to be. That’s not what we are. Not what we want.“

Bobby Petrino during a game

Arkansas’ last beacon of hope

As painful as it is to admit, the Razorbacks’ season has effectively been over for weeks. With no conference wins and just two victories on the year, the 2025 campaign will go down as a major letdown for a program that won a bowl game in 2024.

After Sam Pittman was fired, Petrino took the reins and is now asking his team for one final push. Not for themselves, but for the seniors who will walk away from college football after Saturday’s game. When the clock hits zero, several players will leave Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville for the last time. Petrino wants his team to send them off with pride, hoping to change the tune of what has been an embarrassing season.

“Got a whole bunch of guys in the room that have one more game left,” Petrino added. “I asked them if they would make sure that we finish practicing correctly and get ready to play. Work as hard as we can to get a win at home.”

Beat Missouri

The Battle Line Rivalry is always an electric matchup in college football. Though the Tigers and Razorbacks will only be meeting for the 17th time in schools history, both sides are desperate for a win. No. 22 Missouri (7-4, 3-4 SEC) are the clear-cut favorite.

Arkansas and Petrino, however, are determined to shock the school in Columbia. “It’d mean the world to me,” Petrino honestly commented on potentially securing a win against Missouri. “I’ll treat it like my Super Bowl.”

