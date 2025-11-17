Texas HC Steve Sarkisian delivers clear warning to Arch Manning, Longhorns ahead of Arkansas game

The vibes are at an all-time low at The Forty Acres. Following the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Steve Sarkisian has a tough task in replenishing confidence for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. Ahead of the matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks, the head coach in Austin issued a stern message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The elephant in the room is impossible to overlook for Manning and the Longhorns. Losing to Georgia in embarrassing fashion once again was far from what Texas expected in the 2025 college football season. The saying is proving to be true: the more things change, the more they stay the same. For the Longhorns, the Dawgs have proven to be a hurdle they can’t get past.

However, it’s not worth crying over spilled milk. Instead, Manning and the Longhorns must change the tune as they gear up to host the Razorbacks. On that note, Sarkisian delivered a firm message on what Arkansas brings to the table.

Advertisement

“[Arkansas’] record is not indicative of the way these guys have been playing,” Sarkisian admitted per Inside Texas. “They’ve played four road games. They’ve lost by a combined 11 points on the road, most recently they lost 23-22 at LSU. Very tight ballgames. They’ve got a very explosive offense, who can run it, who can throw it. They pose a ton of challenges for us.”

Advertisement

Arch Manning at Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

Advertisement

Lesson learned for Manning and Texas

Sarkisian made sure to remind his players not to judge a book by its cover—or in this case, a program by its record. Just like the Longhorns believe they are better than what their 7-3 (4-2 SEC) record shows, Arkansas may not be an ‘average Joe’ with its 2-8 (0-6 conference) mark in the 2025 NCAA season.

see also Arch Manning teammate drops stern admission on Texas’ blowout loss to Kirby Smart, Georgia

Plus, Texas has already had its fair share of struggles against SEC schools that should’ve had no business being competitive if it were for their record. The Longhorns lost to Florida, and barely squeaked past Kentucky and Mississippi State—all of whom combine for a 5-16 record against league opponents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If Manning and the Longhorns have learned their lesson, they should come out firing on Saturday, when the Razorbacks take the field at Darrell K. Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Anything short of a convincing victory over the only winless program in the Southeastern Conference would effectively end Manning and company’s hopes of making the 12-team College Football Playoffs.