Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham makes something clear to Texas about Sam Leavitt's bold statement

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham addressed Sam Leavitt's harsh warning to the Texas Longhorns ahead of the Peach Bowl.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) gestures after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first half of the Big 12 Championship football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 7, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State won, 45-19.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) gestures after scoring a rushing touchdown during the first half of the Big 12 Championship football game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 7, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Arizona State won, 45-19.

By Federico O'donnell

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt raised the stakes for the upcoming CFP Quarterfinal matchup at the Peach Bowl with a bold message aimed at the Texas Longhorns and their quarterback, Quinn Ewers. While the statement struck a sharp tone, head coach Kenny Dillingham quickly stepped in to address the situation.

Kenny Dillingham and Steve Sarkisian issued a joint press conference ahead of Texas- ASU clash on January 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Though the game has heated up in the last days, the two head coaches showed much respect for each other.

While the Longhorns quarterbacks, Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, took exception of Leavitt’s message, Dillingham made something clear about his QB’s mentality, along with star running back Cam Skattebo’s mindset.

Sam [Leavitt] probably thinks he can beat Michael Jordan in basketball, because that’s Sam,” Dillingham stated, via InsideTexas on X. “[Cam Skattebo] thinks he’s the best running back of all time, because that’s Skat.”

Leavitt’s bold promise

Leavitt is coming off a strong NCAA season, finishing the regular season with over 2,600 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions. The freshman quarterback in Tempe, Arizona has the right to think highly of himself.

“People keep counting me out since Day 1 and I’m gonna go prove I’m the better quarterback,” Leavitt said. “That’s how I’ve felt since Day 1. I’m gonna go play everybody on the map. I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now, and I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

Response from Texas

Though many criticized Leavitt’s self-centered comment, neither QB in Texas seemed to be too bothered by it. Instead, the two signal-callers in Austin took some weight off the statement, focusing on the game itself.

I feel like as a quarterback you always want to think you’re the best,” Arch Manning stated, via Orange Bloods. “So I kind of understand where he is coming from. But Quinn is a dang good quarterback.”

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) awaits the snap of the ball during the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Yeah, I mean, I saw it,” Quinn Ewers said, per On3. “Just congrats to them on a great year and a great season. I’ve gotten to watch some of their games and he’s a talented player. And they’re a fun offense to watch. And again, just excited to be up against them.”

Texas and Arizona State will go head-to-head in the College Football Playoffs Quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1 at 1p.m. ET.

